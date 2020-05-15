Dorinda Medley & Boyfriend John Mahdessian Break Up: They Are Not Back Together

The Real Housewives of New York cast member Dorinda Medley confirms on the show that she ended her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend John Mahdessian. The two have not gotten back together since the taping.

Back in September 2019, a source told Page Six that Medley and Mahdessian had broken up, saying that the two were living separate lives. “They’re starting to live separate lives. He’ll attend the opening of an envelope, and she goes out for work, but she’s really low-key. He’s all about being the guy on the town since she’s been on the show.”

At the time, it had been reported that they were just taking a break from each other, with a source saying “it’s complicated. They’ve been together seven years and just hit a rough patch. They’re working through some things.”

Medley Does Not Want to Get Married & Mahdessian May Have

Medley has no desire to get married or move in with anyone, though she was dating Mahdessian for more than half a decade.

“Past a certain age, people should not be allowed to be married. It’s for the young. They have tolerance, they have dreams, they want babies,” Dorinda said. “You get to my age, and it’s the opposite. I don’t even want a plant in my house.”

She later clarified the statements because Mahdessian was reportedly upset about them.

“I probably am more married to John in a lot of ways than most people… I consider it a healthy relationship. It’s a unique relationship – it doesn’t follow all the guidelines of a typical relationship– but it works for us, and we’re happy. At 54, I personally don’t feel like [marriage] is something I need to do.”

She continued to say that she has already been married, divorced, married and widowed, and at the point she was at in life, she just wanted to be with someone she trusts and loves.

It’s worth noting that after the Page Six article was released, Mahdessian posted a photo of the couple, writing “About last night with my Love.” She has not been featured on his Instagram Since then, and she has not posted any relationship updates about him.

Medley Confirmed they Are Not Quarantined Together

If the couple were still together, they would likely be practicing social distancing together due to the novel coronavirus, but Medley has confirmed that that is not the case and her ex-boyfriend is not with her in the Berkshires. She is instead, quarantined with a man named Greg who is a “long-time friend” of hers and they are not dating.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked where Mahdessian was and she didn’t say they broke up, but it was clear that they were not together.

“John … you’re going to see during the show that things take a big change during the season,” she said. “And that’s part of what you’re going to see going amongst everything else. So no John is not here and John hasn’t been here. But I have spoken to him.”

In a recent episode of RHONY, Medley confided in her makeup artist about her growing tensions in the relationship with Mahdessian.

“John’s good but you know, John never misses the opportunity to make … to make a bad decision,” she said. She later clarified that he’d gone to an event without her and hadn’t told her he was going.

“That doesn’t make me feel good,” she said in a confessional. “That doesn’t give me the sense of well-being and love. What’s out there that you’re missing? Because clearly if you’re not home with me, you’re not happy with me.”

Tune in on May 14, 2020 to see what happened between Medley and Mahdessian to lead to the end of their relationship.

