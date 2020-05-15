Dorinda Medley’s Husband’s Death: How Did Richard H. Medley Die?

Renowned financial consultant Richard H. Medley, the late husband of Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley, died when he was 60 years old in 2011, the Washington Post reported. Dorinda confirmed her second husband’s death to the outlet, but did not include his cause of death. Bustle and People reported he suffered from liver failure.

Heavy reached out to Dorina’s rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Richard was the chief executive of RHM Global, a firm he founded that specialized in political and economic intelligence. He was in the Air Force for three years in the early ’70s and went on to go to college at Ohio State University, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in political science, the Washington Post wrote. In 1979, he graduated from Yale University with a doctorate in political science.

Dorinda Still Misses Richard

In an Instagram video from May 13, Dorinda pressed sheets at the Blue Stone Manor, her Berkshires home, with a rotary iron. It was a present Richard had given her. “Can you believe this thing is almost 20 years old, this was a gift from Richard, so I could keep the sheets ironed!” she says in the clip.

Dorinda, who still misses Richard, got into a spat with Sonja Morgan after he co-star was talking about her divorce from John Adams Morgan in an April episode of RHONY. “Oh stop with this bologna! I buried a husband, okay?” Dorinda said about Richard.

“Meanwhile you got divorced how many years ago? Almost two decades ago! 15 years? And we talk about Mr. Morgan like he was just having tea in your house!” she added.

“Oh, we’ve heard that a thousand times too!” Sonja shot back. “You talk about Richard every day, too!”

“Your husband left you, and my husband died,” Dorinda said. “People were fucking around. So don’t you dare compare your fucking marriage to me burying my husband because you were fucking around on the South of France.” Why Dorinda Split From Her Boyfriend of 7 Years View this post on Instagram I’m stripping it down! @justtnic natural day look #inspiration A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Mar 3, 2020 at 3:18pm PST

On Thursday’s edition of the Bravo reality TV show, Dorinda reveals to Sonja she split from boyfriend John Mahdessian after seven years together, as shown in a clip shared by the Daily Mail.

Dorinda and Sonja met up Central Park, with Sonja bringing up a Page Six story that claimed Dorinda and John had broken up, not knowing it was true. Dorinda joked about someone “planting” the story, questioning if it was Ramona Singer.

There was no scandalous reason for the split, with Dorinda saying they weren’t right for each other. “I love John and I’ll always love John,” Dorinda said, as noted by the Daily Mail. “There is no big fight.”

The RHONY star was sad about the breakup. “I feel bad because, you know, John feels terrible because we love each other,” she added. “I love him and I don’t know what will come of it.”

In September when Page Six first reported the split, an insider told the publication they were living separate lives. “He’ll attend the opening of an envelope, and she goes out for work, but she’s really low-key,” a source said. “He’s all about being the guy on the town since she’s been on the show.”

