Dorit Kemsley’s Accent: Why Fans Are Obsessed with the Way She Talks

Dorit Kemsley’s accent has baffled Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers since she was first introduced on the show in 2016. The reality star has a bit of a British accent, despite being born and raised in Connecticut, so where does she get her accent from? Are her parents British? What influences the way she speaks?

Kemsley actually answered all of these questions during a 2017 interview with The Daily Dish, and Bravo shared the video on YouTube. Keep reading for Kemsley’s explanation on where her accent comes from and why it fluctuates from time to time.

Kemsley’s Husband is British & She Spent a Lot of Time in Europe

RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley Explains the Origins of Her Accent (Season 7) | Bravo

In the clip above, Kemsley explains that her husband is British, so she’s picked up some of his “inflections” over their five-year marriage. She also notes that she spent a lot of time in Europe, despite growing up in the U.S., and she believes some of her time overseas might have influenced her accent.

“I think the way I speak is probably a combination of many things,” she says during the Daily Dish interview. “First and foremost, I am married to a Brit who’s got a very, very strong London accent, and I’m sure some of his inflections have sort of rolled over on me. My parents are not American. I was born and raised in America. I did spend a significant amount of time, nearly 10 years, back and forth going to Europe.”

She continues, “I spent a lot of time working all over the world and in various places of the world where people didn’t speak English all that well. I had a tendency to over-enunciate, so I think at times some of my English is part that and part inflection. And you know being around a lot of Europeans and a lot of Brits, you just become a product of your environment, really.”

Kemsley also claims that she doesn’t hear her own accent, although she noticed that it’s become a topic of interest among viewers. “That’s who I am,” she adds in the clip. “That’s the way I speak. I don’t hear it. My husband doesn’t hear it but it’s definitely become a topic of conversation.”

Her RHOBH Co-Stars Don’t Believe She’s Faking Her Accent

After Show: Dorit Kemsley's Disappearing Accent | RHOBH | WWHL

Although Kemsley has addressed her strange accent on numerous occasions (see the clip above), many fans still don’t believe she really has an accent, while others claim she’s been faking it all these years.

After a fan asked Kemsley when her “real” accent was going to come out during BravoCon in 2019, the reality star joked that she wouldn’t be able to fake an accent around her RHOBH co-stars for that long.

Kemsley’s cast mates also jumped in to defend her accent, and told the fan that “this is her real voice.” Erika Girardi then added, “Does she get influenced sometimes by her husband’s accent? Yes.” Teddi Melloncamp agreed, and told the fan that Kemsley’s family is international and speaks many languages, according to Page Six.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

