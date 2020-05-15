Dreamland Baby Blankets on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Tara Williams took her company, Dreamland Baby, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get an investment in the business.

The Dreamland baby blanket is a weighted blanket for babies that promises to help them sleep through the night. Williams came up with the idea after her baby, who was then six months old, was not sleeping through the night and she and her husband were becoming sleep deprived.

Williams pitched her blankets to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind. The episode is the season finale for Shark Tank.

Here’s what you should know about Dreamland Baby Blankets:

1. The Idea Was Born From a Lack of Sleep

According to the website, at almost six months old, Williams’ son Luke was waking up every hour and a half, and she and her husband were desperate to get some sleep.

“One night we placed him under a heavy throw blanket while sitting on the couch,” the website reads. “I noticed as soon as the weight was on his body, he instantly calmed down. A lightbulb went off in my head: he needs a weighted blanket!”

Then, Williams called her mother-in-law to sew up the idea of a light weighted blanket safe for her baby. The first night he used it, he slept for 12 hours.

2. There are Three Different Sizes

The weighted blanket, which is really more of a weighted sack, comes in three different sizes or as part of a bundle.

The dream weighted sack with swaddle wings is for babies 0-6 months old, and the next size covers sizes 6-12 months. The last size is for babies one year old to 22 months. Each blanket is currently on sale for $67.

The bundle comes with two blankets. They can be the same size, or consumers can bundle two different sizes of the weighted blankets. The bundles are currently on sale for $117.

3. The Product is the Only Weighted Blanket Designed for Babies

Weighted blankets are not generally safe for babies, but the weighted sack designed by Williams has gone through more safety tests than necessary to be sold.

The American Academy of Pediatrics cautions that loose bedding, pillows and stuffed animals pose hazards to infants because there is a suffocation risk involved. The Dreamland Blanket, however, is a wearable sack that stays on and is not loose.

According to the Dreamland Baby website, “As long as it fits properly, there is no way that it can cover a baby’s face. That’s why wearable blankets are safe and blankets aren’t.”

4. They Exceeded all US Consumer Product Safety Commission Standards

Each size of the wearable weighted blanket is two pounds or less, and they are approved for newborns to babies up to 22 months old.

The testing for the blanket was both required and nonrequired and includes testing procedures for lead (metal), lead (non-metal), lead (surface coating), phalates, colorfastness, flammability of clothing textile, pilling resistance, thermal transmittance, sharp edges, sharp points, small parts: choking hazard, suffocation hazards and more.

The website reads, “Our products are safety certified, have passed all Consumer Product Safety Commission standards, doctor approved, and the International Hip Dysplasia Institute acknowledges the Dreamland Baby Weighted Swaddle as a “hip-healthy” product when used as directed.”

5. Dreamland Baby Blankets Have Over 200 5-Star Reviews

At the time of writing, Dreamland Baby has over 230 reviews for an average of 5 stars. Many of the reviews mention babies getting more sleep and more rest for parents.

One recent review reads, “We love this sleep sack with swaddle! Our baby had been sleeping pretty well but had a hard time falling asleep. She now goes to sleep quicker and sleeps 10-12 hours a night at 12 weeks!”

Tune in to Shark Tank’s season finale on May 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. central to see if Williams gets an investment from one of the sharks.

