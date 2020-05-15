Dreamland Baby Blankets on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Tara Williams took her company, Dreamland Baby, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get an investment in the business.
The Dreamland baby blanket is a weighted blanket for babies that promises to help them sleep through the night. Williams came up with the idea after her baby, who was then six months old, was not sleeping through the night and she and her husband were becoming sleep deprived.
Williams pitched her blankets to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind. The episode is the season finale for Shark Tank.
Here’s what you should know about Dreamland Baby Blankets:
1. The Idea Was Born From a Lack of Sleep
View this post on Instagram
We wanted to take a minute to honor all of the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, people on the front lines, and everyone else involved in fighting COVID-19. A Dreamland mama, @poptartsandpeonies (pictured here with her babe in her scrubs) is a labor & delivery nurse, an area of healthcare that has been shifted dramatically during this pandemic. At any moment, she could be called up to help in a different department. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The amount of selflessness, bravery, strength, and love that people in our society have surrounding the happenings of the last few months is what has kept us healthy, sane and informed. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. Tag a friend who is making a difference in your life.
According to the website, at almost six months old, Williams’ son Luke was waking up every hour and a half, and she and her husband were desperate to get some sleep.
“One night we placed him under a heavy throw blanket while sitting on the couch,” the website reads. “I noticed as soon as the weight was on his body, he instantly calmed down. A lightbulb went off in my head: he needs a weighted blanket!”
Then, Williams called her mother-in-law to sew up the idea of a light weighted blanket safe for her baby. The first night he used it, he slept for 12 hours.
2. There are Three Different Sizes
View this post on Instagram
Scary Facts: Only 5% of parents with babies 6 months or under are getting the recommended amount of 8 hours of sleep per night. 43% report only getting an average of 1-3 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. In both women and men, sleep satisfaction and duration did not fully recover for up to 6 years after the birth of their first child.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy Facts: This doesn’t need to be your life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ How: “Your health is your wealth” is truer now than ever. If you want to protect your family, bolster everyone’s immune systems through GOOD SLEEP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Good Sleep for baby = IMPROVED immune functions, short and long term memory, language acquisition, cognition, mood, and impulse control ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Plus, LOWERED RISK of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, ADD/ADHD, and accidents that require medical attention.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Wanting your child to sleep is HEALTHY and GOOD. Helping your child learn to sleep is quite simple. My online program makes it even more simple. And like I always say, you may be surprised by how much LESS crying there is involved than what may be happening right now. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With all of this time at home, I feel like families are either knocking out potty training or sleep training. Is this you? Throw down a 🚽 if you’re potty training, or a 😴 if you’re sleep training! And if you’re doing something else entirely, throw down the best emoji to describe what that is! 😘⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Facts: @babysleeptrainer⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸@kaleymunday⠀
The weighted blanket, which is really more of a weighted sack, comes in three different sizes or as part of a bundle.
The dream weighted sack with swaddle wings is for babies 0-6 months old, and the next size covers sizes 6-12 months. The last size is for babies one year old to 22 months. Each blanket is currently on sale for $67.
The bundle comes with two blankets. They can be the same size, or consumers can bundle two different sizes of the weighted blankets. The bundles are currently on sale for $117.
3. The Product is the Only Weighted Blanket Designed for Babies
View this post on Instagram
What has your Dreamland Baby Weighted Sack helped your baby with the most? Sleep regression? Sleeping through the night? Helping YOU sleep through the night? Tell us in the comments what difference you have noticed in your baby or yourself since your babe has been wearing their weighted sack. 🌙 💤
Weighted blankets are not generally safe for babies, but the weighted sack designed by Williams has gone through more safety tests than necessary to be sold.
The American Academy of Pediatrics cautions that loose bedding, pillows and stuffed animals pose hazards to infants because there is a suffocation risk involved. The Dreamland Blanket, however, is a wearable sack that stays on and is not loose.
According to the Dreamland Baby website, “As long as it fits properly, there is no way that it can cover a baby’s face. That’s why wearable blankets are safe and blankets aren’t.”
4. They Exceeded all US Consumer Product Safety Commission Standards
Each size of the wearable weighted blanket is two pounds or less, and they are approved for newborns to babies up to 22 months old.
The testing for the blanket was both required and nonrequired and includes testing procedures for lead (metal), lead (non-metal), lead (surface coating), phalates, colorfastness, flammability of clothing textile, pilling resistance, thermal transmittance, sharp edges, sharp points, small parts: choking hazard, suffocation hazards and more.
The website reads, “Our products are safety certified, have passed all Consumer Product Safety Commission standards, doctor approved, and the International Hip Dysplasia Institute acknowledges the Dreamland Baby Weighted Swaddle as a “hip-healthy” product when used as directed.”
5. Dreamland Baby Blankets Have Over 200 5-Star Reviews
View this post on Instagram
Question for you mamas: How many nights a week does your baby sleep through the night? Comment below!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our top five-star review of the week by Lulu D.! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "I’ve tried pretty much everything on the market for my baby to sleep well. I was so skeptical about trying another sleep sack for my baby, especially on an item with a premium price. I was so desperate so bought one anyways. The first one, he didn’t sleep longer, but he woke up less throughout the night for his pacifier. By the third night, not only he was waking up less for his paci, but he started to sleep longer. He just turned 5 months, and 3 days ago, he slept through the night for the first time. This sack is definitely a game changer!"
At the time of writing, Dreamland Baby has over 230 reviews for an average of 5 stars. Many of the reviews mention babies getting more sleep and more rest for parents.
One recent review reads, “We love this sleep sack with swaddle! Our baby had been sleeping pretty well but had a hard time falling asleep. She now goes to sleep quicker and sleeps 10-12 hours a night at 12 weeks!”
Tune in to Shark Tank’s season finale on May 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. central to see if Williams gets an investment from one of the sharks.
READ NEXT: Salted on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know