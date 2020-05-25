Dunkin’ Donuts Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Memorial Day is here, but is Dunkin’ Donuts open? The coffee chain has announced that many Dunkin’ locations will be open this holiday, but that stores’ schedules will vary by location.

In a statement to Heavy, a spokesperson stated, “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Memorial Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.”

Some participating locations will be offering discounts to honor the holiday this year. On May 25, according to Dunkin’s website, DD Perks® members can get medium Iced Coffees for $2 all day as part of Dunkin’s final week of $2 Iced Mondays at participating locations. The $2 Iced Coffee can either be acquired via carry-out, drive-thru, or curbside pickup at select locations.

Dunkin’ writes, “We recommend ordering ahead on the Dunkin’ App for a contactless way to order and pay. If you’re not already a DD Perks member, signing up is easy. Join by downloading the Dunkin’ App on the App Store or Google Play, or on the Dunkin’ website.”

Don’t miss out on the final $2 Iced Coffee Monday! Tomorrow, 5/25, DD Perks Members can sip $2 medium iced coffees all day long. 🙌 Not a DD Perks member? Download the app to join: https://t.co/FaFOZjeXBA pic.twitter.com/KiMd8pl8g0 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 24, 2020

Dunkin’s Response to Coronavirus

In March, Dunkin’ announced that they would be limiting their services to drive-thru ordering, carry-out, and delivery only.

The company also took a number of safety measures such as establishing health protocols for restaurant employees, and adding additional cleaning precautions.

On May 19, an updated statement revealed that 90% of Dunkin’ restaurants have remained open through the pandemic. They add, “Working in tandem with our franchisees, and based on the advice of health and government officials, we will be cautious and thoughtful about reopening in-restaurant dining. Decisions will be made on a market-by-market basis and will include enhanced social distancing and safety standards. Thank you for your patience as we move forward.”

We’ve got your back. Proud to keep America runnin’, and here for you no matter what.❤ pic.twitter.com/pHarr5VnvY — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 17, 2020

Celebrating Healthcare Workers

On May 6, Dunkin’ announced it would honor National Nurses Day by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers.

In a statement, Dave Hoffman, CEO of Dunkin’ Brands, said, “As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running.”

The company also announced that in honor of Pay It Forward Day, Dunkin’s Joy in Child Foundation would offer a $200,000 grant to support nurses and healthcare workers experiencing trauma due to COVID-19.

In response to the pandemic, Dunkin’ has also made food deliveries to hospitals, emergency sites, and first responders throughout the country.

The company also recently transitioned from foam cups to paper cups in an attempt to “advance key sustainability initiatives.” They report that they are on track to fully transition to recyclable hot coffee cup lids by the end of the summer. And by the end of 2020, all Dunkin’ Keurig K-Cups that are sold in-store will be recyclable.

