Ed & Rose Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Ed and Rose, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have a rocky and uncertain relationship on the show currently. Their relationship has been filled with almost nothing but fights, distrust and several lies, one of which comes to a head during the May 3 episode of the show.

Ed finally admitted to Rose that he didn’t want children during last week’s episode of 90 Day, and promos for tonight’s episode show more trouble in paradise, as Ed can’t find Rose anywhere. With their issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality stars today. Are they still together, or did they go their separate ways after filming wrapped up?

While it’s too early to know for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship. Keep reading for details.

Rose Called Ed ‘Embarrassing’ in an Instagram Live Video

Although Ed recently shared that he and Rose are “in a good place” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, it doesn’t look like Rose feels the same. On April 23, the reality star posted a video on Instagram calling Ed a liar and claiming he never cared about her or her son Prince. She also accused the reality star of using her to find fame and called him embarrassing.

“Ed … how dare you,” Rose says in the video. “To make me embarrassed in front of millions of people. He does[n’t] really care of me. He just want to be famous, that’s why he doing that. He did not even give me a penny, all lies. He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty. Every word that come out his mouth is lie. He did not care of me and especially to my son.”

“You always embarrass me and [I] always be quiet, but now … but now, I always talk about you, you always liar,” she continues. He only want to be famous, that all. He not love me. He not care me. He always embarrass me and I always be quiet. But I feel hurt for now. I want to say I feel hurt for now. He is not always caring for me, it’s not true, it’s not true, okay? Please, don’t believe Ed. It’s not always true what he said.”

Rose is Launching a YouTube Channel Where She Promises to ‘Speak the Truth’ About Her Relationship With Ed

Rose also took to Instagram on May 2 to announce a new YouTube channel she’s launching, which teases some interesting information about her relationship with Ed. The photo, which can be viewed above, features a picture of the 23-year-old reality star and a strong message.

“I might be poor but I am [sic] raised to always tell the truth and be respectful of others! But I also know when enough is enough. Watch me as I speak the truth soon!” the post reads.

She added in the comments of the photo, “Everything has a limit! I forgive all your insults to my personality. But when you make lies, it’s no longer humane,” followed by the hashtags #rose and #queen. Fans were excited for the announcement and praised Rose in the comments of the post.

“That’s my girl,” “You dropped ur crown queen,” and “yees queen im glad you’re standing up for yourself,” were among the top comments, with another fan telling her to keep her head up and ignore the haters.

“Keep your head up girl. I’ve respected you from the beginning,” the user wrote. “Don’t listen to what anyone says negatively about you. At the end of the day, you know who you are as a person and knowing yourself is your greatest power. some people don’t know themselves at all and that’s why they terrorize other peoples lives. So chin up queen.”

We likely won’t know for sure if Ed and Rose and still together until Season 4 of Before the 90 Days wraps up, but by the way Rose has been tearing into Big Ed on social media, we don’t believe they are.

It’s worth noting that Ed does almost nothing but insult his “queen” during his visit to the Philippines, including telling her she has bad breath and asking her to take an STD test, which doesn’t bode well for their future. She also called him out for lying about his height, and for not telling her about his desire to get a vasectomy before he came to the Philippines, so their relationship doesn’t look too promising at the moment.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

