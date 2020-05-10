Do Ed & Rose Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé? Spoilers

Ed and Rose, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, got into a heated argument during a recent episode of the show, after Ed confessed that he wanted to get a vasectomy instead of having children with Rose. She didn’t take the news well, and their future looked rocky and uncertain following last week’s episode.

Tonight’s May 10 episode picks up with their confrontation, and Rose doesn’t hold back. She tells Ed that he never loved her and she confronts him about lying to her about his intentions of having children. It’s an intense conversation and leads to some serious fallout, which might have fans wondering what’s going on with the pair today. Are they still together? Do they break up during tonight’s episode?

Keep reading for spoilers on Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Rose Confronted Ed During Last Week’s Episode of the Show

During the May 3 episode of Before the 90 Days, Rose went off on Ed about how he’s been treating her throughout their short relationship. She disappeared for a while after he revealed that he didn’t want anymore children, and when they finally sat back down to discuss her feelings on the matter, she didn’t hold back.

“For now, I not feel good,” she says in the clip above. “I want kids because that’s my dream.” She adds during a confessional, “I feel irritated, I feel disappointed, because I told Ed so many times I want baby.” She then asks Ed, “Why you not tell me the truth you not want a baby? Why? Why you not tell me first before you come here?”

She continues to ask why until he finally answers, “Because I’m 54 years old, I don’t want more kids.” Rose asks him again why he didn’t tell her the truth. “Why you not telling me first on chatting? Why you tell me right now? Or yesterday? Why you not tell me before you come here?”

He apologizes and says he should have been more truthful and explains, “I wanted to get to know you, I wanted you to get to know me, to make sure we are compatible. I wanted you to see who I am.” Rose doesn’t believe him and angrily responds, “I know who you are … you first lie to me about height. Then you want to give me an STD test, right? And about mouthwash, why you tell me? I know I have a sick. And I have an ulcer. So I’m disappointed because you always embarrassed me. You think I want your money, not you. You give me feel a little bit person. I think you not love me. I’m done.”

Rose Ends Her Relationship With Ed on the May 10 Episode

Tonight’s episode picks up where last week’s left off, with Rose still confronting Ed about their relationship. After she says she’s done, Ed tells the cameras, “Rose is really angry with me. I’ve never seen her like this, ever. I’m worried.”

Rose continues slamming Ed about how he treats her, adding, “I think you not love my son. I think you not give me time and effort to my son. I think, I always think and I feel you not tell me the truth. So I feel very, very, very, very hurt because you not see how you treat me.” She continues, “I always give you a chance right? But you not deserve.”

Ed finally speaks up and says, “I didn’t realize you were this upset. This is a bit of a shock to me, I’m very shocked. I didn’t expect this. I fell in love with you on Facebook and … I came here with love in my heart. I bought a ring, and my plan when we left here was to go back to Manila and to ask you to marry me. My intentions were real.”

“Yeah I know you are real, but your behavior is not good,” Rose responds. “I’m tired to understand always you. It’s too much. You hurt me, you lie me again and again and again and again so, I can’t want to continue this relationship. This is the last time [you] give me a hurt, because I’m done.”

She then tells the cameras, “I want to end this relationship. I don’t want waste my time to person who doesn’t appreciate me. I have given so many chances to Ed. I can’t forgive him anymore. But it’s so hard because I think my family disappointed, and my son feel disappointed but someday he understand.”

Click here for an update on Ed and Rose’s relationship today. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

