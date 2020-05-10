Eddie Murphy’s House: Where His Fiancee & Kids Call Home

Eddie Murphy’s house promises to be the talk of social media during the Feeding America Comedy Festival, which airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and the Weather Channel. The famous comedian is one of dozens of the biggest names in comedy appearing on the festival, which is raising money for Feeding America.

Ahead of the show, here’s what we know about where Murphy, his fiancee Paige Butcher, and their children are quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy Has Owned His Los Angeles-are Mansion Since 2001

Eddie Murphy's Mansion in Beverly HillsEddie Murphy's Mansion in Beverly Hills ❤FEEL FREE TO SUBCRIBE❤ 2017-06-24T03:58:10.000Z

The famous comedian has lived in the same Beverly Hills mansion since 2001. He purchased a 3.7-acre lot nearly two decades ago for $10 million and built a nearly 20,000-square-foot, 32-room mansion in Mediterranean style, according to Velvet Ropes. It has 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a two-story library, a screening room, and a bowling alley. The estate cost $20 million to build and includes an outdoor pool, tennis court, and a detached 5200-square-foot guest house.

Murphy also used to own a Sacramento-area mansion that was sold when Murphy was divorcing from his wife Nicole in 2007. The house overlooked Folsom Lake and was a 12,000-square-foot modern home with a 5200-square-foot guest house, a gym, a pool, 10 bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Comedy Festival Lineup

According to NBC’s press release, the comedians participating in the special include Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood, and Marlon Wayans.

“There’s nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs for NBC Entertainment. “We’re honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they’re doing to make sure there is food on everyone’s table.”

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 10th,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200+ food banks, making it America’s largest hunger-relief organization. All viewers tuning in to this live-streaming comedy event will be encouraged to contribute/volunteer/donate here: www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest.

The Feeding America Comedy Festival airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and the Weather Channel.

