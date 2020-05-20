Erica Price, Hagen Mills’ Ex-Girlfriend & Baby Mama Survives Attempted Murder

Before actor Hagen Mills died by suicide on May 19, 2020, he attempted to shoot Erica Price, the mother of their 4-year-old daughter, Mila, according to the Mayfield Police Department. When officers responded to 911 call around 5:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, they found Price with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

Price, 34, told officers that Mills remained inside her home in Mayfield, Kentucky, and had turned the gun on himself. Price was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and survived the shooting. She is in stable condition. Mills died at age 29.

Here’s what you need to know about Mills and Price’s relationship:

1. Mills Held Price’s Mother & Daughter Hostage Before the Attempted Murder-Suicide, Police Say



Police reported that Price’s mother and daughter were held hostage in the home by Mills until Price returned home. When Price arrived at the house, Mills attempted to shoot her before turning the gun on himself. Price’s mother and daughter Mila were unharmed, according to police.

Mayfield’s Police Chief Nathan Kent confirmed investigators believe it was an attempted murder-suicide and that Mills was the alleged shooter, as reported by TMZ.

Mills, who was best known for his roles on the TV shows Baskets and Swedish Dicks, first met Price in 2012. While they were no longer a couple at the time of the shooting, they continued to co-parent their young daughter.

2. Mills Was Charged With Rape & Kidnapping In March

In March, the actor was arrested on rape, sodomy, wanton endangerment and kidnapping charges, according to the Graves County Jail’s website. On Monday, the day before his attempted murder-suicide, Mills reportedly bonded out of jail, according to the Western Kentucky Star.

The Daily Mail reports that Mills had a lengthy rap sheet. He was previously arrested for a DUI in 2016, wanton endangerment in 2017, and second-degree assault in 2018.

3. Price Is an Advanced Nurse Practitioner

According to Price’s LinkedIn profile, she earned both her Bachelor of Science in Registered Nursing and Doctorate of Nursing Practice in 2019 from Murray State University. She currently works as an advanced practice nurse at Kentucky Care.

On her shared photos on Facebook, Price posted photos of her daughter with Mills in a Murray State t-shirt.

4. Mills’ Most Recent Acting Job Was In the Film ‘Star Light’

According to Mills’ IMDB page, he largely took a break from acting following the birth of his daughter in 2016. However, in December 2019, he appeared as Monty in the movie, Star Light, which premiered in December at the New York City Horror Film Festival. The movie stars former Nashville actress Scout Taylor-Compton in the lead role of Bebe.

Directed by Mitchell Altieri and Lee Cummings, the movie’s official synopsis read:

While skateboarding, a kind-hearted teenager, Dylan, crashes into a beautiful young woman who secretly turns out to be the World Famous Popstar, Bebe A. Love. Keeping her identity under wraps, Dylan takes Bebe to his best friend’s house for help. While he and his group of friends try to help this mysterious woman, unexplained events begin to occur within the home. And they only intensify when Bebe’s handler, Anton, shows up at their door and demands the teenagers return her immediately. When Dylan refuses fearing for Bebe’s safety, he unleashes a barrage of dire consequences that turns a fun graduation party into a night of living hell.

5. Price Remained On Friendly Terms With Mills’ Grandmother



After Price earned her doctorate, Mills’ grandmother, Beverly Ballard Lynch, wrote on her Facebook picture, “Erica! Such an accomplishment! Well done Mila’s mommy!”

Mills’ mother told TMZ that Hagen loved acting, his true passion in life Mila, his daughter with Price.

The last time Mills shared a photo on Facebook featuring Price was in November 2016.

