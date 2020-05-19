What To Do if Facebook Avatars or Freckle Options Are Missing on the App

While a lot of people are busy enjoying their new Facebook avatars, some people are saying the avatars are still missing for them. And others can’t add wrinkles or lines to their avatars. If you’re missing these options, here are some steps to try to make them show up for you.

Try Your Phone Rather Than a Computer or Tablet

You cannot create a Facebook avatar on your computer. In fact, Fast Company reported that they talked to a Facebook spokesperson who confirmed that at this time, it’s simply impossible to create an avatar on a desktop or tablet. So if the avatar option isn’t showing up for you and you’re trying to create it on a computer, that’s why it’s missing.

Also, if you’re trying to create an avatar on a tablet, that might be your issue. Try creating an avatar on the app on your phone instead and see if that makes a difference. Many have noted that they cannot access the avatars through their tablets.

Update Your App

The next step, for either the wrinkles/lines issue or the missing avatar, is to update your mobile app. Whether you’re on Android or iOS, check to seek if the app needs updating. For some, this is enough to fix the issue.

Others have suggested deleting the app and loading a new version to see if that might help.

Try These Options for Creating an App

Here’s a list of all the different places where you might find the Facebook avatar option on the mobile app. Try each of these:

Go to the “hamburger menu,” which is a cute name for the three horizontal bars on the bottom right corner of your screen on the mobile app. Click this menu, then scroll down the menu page to “See More” and click the down arrow. That’s where you’ll see the Avatars option. (See a step-by-step guide here.)

Look for an avatar that someone else shared and see if there is a “Try it” button beneath their avatar on the timeline or on their page. Then click “Try it.”

Go to Messenger, open your last message, and click on a smiley face (the emoji icon) in the comment bar. When it opens Stickers, try clicking on a purple smiley face or “angry bird” looking icon.

What If You Can’t Find Freckles or Lines?

When you’re creating your avatar, you’ll see an option for adding freckles or lines to your avatar. This happens after you pick your hairstyle and then your hair color. You’ll need to scroll past the face shape option and then you’ll see a complexion option for choosing freckles or moles. Right after that is a “lines” option for adding fine lines or wrinkles to your avatar.

Here’s a look at an avatar with more lines versus the no lines option:

If you’re not seeing the freckles or lines option, it’s possible that you’re not scrolling far enough to the right through this menu.

However, there’s another possibility. If you created your avatar through Messenger rather than through the Menu page, you might have fewer options for customizing your avatar. Some have noticed that when they create their avatar through Messenger, it’s almost like they’re accessing a simpler version of the avatar creation app. So if you accessed the avatar creation this way, go ahead and try accessing it through the hamburger menu described in the section above instead.

If Nothing Works

Sometimes restarting the app, deleting and uploading the app again, or updating the app simply don’t fix the issue. If you’ve tried everything, you might simply be among the people who don’t have access to the avatar feature or who have a simpler avatar creation option that doesn’t include complexion changes.

Here are some comments on Reddit from people who are finding that none of the hacks are working for them.

In the discussion on Reddit above, users on both Android and iOS noted that they were missing the complexions and lines options.

Here are some more comments from people who just seem to be out of luck accessing avatars at all.

Interestingly, one person noted that they have three Facebook accounts. Two are very old and those have access to the avatar option, but their newer account does not. This seems to indicate that access doesn’t have anything to do with your phone itself, but more to do with whether your Facebook account has been granted access.

This next post confirms the same:

The avatar option is being rolled out and not everyone is getting it simultaneously. So far, there doesn’t seem to be a pattern as to why some people have it and others don’t. Some users, unfortunately, are just going to be stuck waiting a bit longer.

