Fast Food Delivery & Drive Thrus Open on Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day is here, and with half the country still opening back up as the COVID-19 virus starts to slow, you might be wondering what’s finally open and what restaurants are offering drive-thru, takeout and/or delivery on Monday. With every U.S. state in different phases of reopening restaurants and diners, what’s open will vary greatly depending on where you live and what restrictions your specific city is still facing.

However, many fast food restaurants were able to remain open during the entire pandemic, and although some chains might still not be allowing customers to dine in, there are plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking for a quick snack or even a large, ready-made meal to pickup on Memorial Day.

Keep reading for a rundown of chain restaurants and drive-thru services open on Memorial Day 2020:

Fast Food & Pizza Restaurants Open on Memorial Day

There are a plethora of fast food restaurants that remained open throughout the entire shutdown, including McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza and more. Restaurants and chains like Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza, which offer delivery services through the actual restaurant (and not just through DoorDash or Uber Eats), have been in overdrive during the pandemic since most people have been stuck at home for two months.

Meanwhile, restaurants like Popeyes and KFC, which offer large, ready-made meals for those families who are too exhausted to cook, have also had plenty of business throughout the epidemic. Although Starbucks closed thousands of locations across the nation temporarily due to lack of employee availability to keep them all running, the few locations that remained open have been swamped from open to close every single day, catering to the millions of people who still need their coffee in quarantine.

McDonald’s remained open and has been offering drive-thru services during most of the coronavirus shutdown, although dine-in was closed (it is slowly starting to open back up with restrictions). Other popular fast food restaurants still operating during the shutdown and open on Memorial Day for drive-thru and pickup services include Burger King, Wendy’s, KFC, Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and many more.

You can check out a list of some of the fast food restaurants still open and operating on Memorial Day below, as well as a link to the restaurant’s website, as reported by Good Housekeeping:

However, most of the fast food restaurants mentioned above have limited hours during the COVID shutdown, so we always recommend calling ahead and double checking the hours of your local restaurant to be sure they are open.

Dozens of Restaurants Also Offer Delivery & Takeout

You can also check out a list of sit-down restaurants that might not be open for dine-in just yet, but they are still offering delivery and/or take-out with curbside pickup on Memorial Day. If fast food isn’t for you, these restaurants have you covered:

READ NEXT: What Is Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2020?

