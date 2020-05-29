Forbes Accuses Kylie Jenner of Lying About Net Worth

Kylie Jenner was titled Forbes’ youngest-ever “self-made” billionaire in March 2019, but now records have come out and the outlet says that the Jenners provided inflated numbers in order for Jenner to reach that status.

During Forbes’ review, they were told that the annual revenue for Jenner’s company between 2016 and 2018 was somewhere between $307 million and $360 million a year, but the numbers were actually much smaller in reality. Now, Forbes says the numbers were $125 million for 2018 to $177 million for 2017, and they also claim that the number for 2016 was exaggerated.

Forbes reported that they were invited to the Jenners’ mansions and their CPA’s offices during the initial review, but the new information comes out after Jenner sold half her company for $600 million in November 2019.

Jenner Is No Longer Listed as a Billionaire

Jenner’s not a self-made billionaire yet, but Forbes still has the young business mogul listed as having a net worth of $900 million as of May 29, 2020.

After the sale of half of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, Inc, Jenner reportedly pocketed $540 million pre-tax, and then documents were released showing that the business was smaller than the family had claimed.

Jenner’s cosmetics company was founded in 2015 after she used $250,000 of her earnings from modeling to pay an outside company for her first 15,000 lip kits. Those kits sold out in just 15 minutes at the time.

The Jenners Allegedly Gave Inflated Numbers to Reporters

According to Forbes, soon after Kim Kardashian West was given a cover story in July 2016, Jenner’s publicists wanted a “Forbes cover for Kylie.” They proceeded to show proof of revenue numbers of $400 million for the business’ first 18 months and a take-home of $250 million for Jenner.

They also showed tax returns detailing $306 million in 2016 revenues with Jenner herself taking home $110 million for the year. The report claims that the numbers weren’t convincing, though, because they claimed the company grew from nothing to over $300 million in revenue in just one year. In 2017, then, Forbes placed Jenner at the number 59 spot on their Celebrity 100 list after speaking to analysts and industry experts.

In July 2018, Forbes reported that Jenner was worth $900 million and would soon be the youngest self-made billionaire ever. Jenner took to Instagram following the list’s publication, writing, “Wow. I can’t believe I’m posting my very own @Forbes cover. Thank you for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what I love every day.”

Different Numbers Came Out When Jenner Sold Half of Kylie Cosmetics

In 2019, when Jenner sold Kylie Cosmetics, the numbers were different than those that had been reported previously. Coty, Inc, the company that bought 51 percent of the company, presented that the revenues over a 12-month period were $177 million and that those were up 40 percent from the previous year.

That meant that the business was much smaller than had been previously reported.

Forbes emphasized that they cannot prove that the Jenners created fake documents, but they say that it is clear that Jenner has been lying about the size of her business and her net worth.

Documents Indicate Jenner Did Not Own 100 Percent of Kylie Cosmetics Prior to the Sale

Also indicated in Forbes’ report is that Jenner never owned Kylie Cosmetics all together. Instead, the agreement for sale indicates that a “KMJ 2018 Irrevocable Trust,” which is controlled by Kristen M. Jenner, owned a profit interest in Kylie Cosmetics.

Now, Jenner is said to own an estimated 44.1 percent rather than the 49 percent that she would have owned if she originally owned all of it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coty’s share price has fallen more than 60 percent and competitors like Ulta Beauty and Estee Lauder are down single digits.

READ NEXT: Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Post Photos of Quarantine Life