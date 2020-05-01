Fried Green Tomatoes on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Holly Cooper took her company, Fried Green Tomatoes, to ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could cook up a deal with one of the investors in the Tank.

According to the episode synopsis, “An entrepreneur from Old Hickory, Tennessee uses her Southern charm and cooking skills to pitch the Sharks on expanding her fried food empire.”

Cooper pitched her company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. While usually Cuban is someone to watch out for when food comes out, but he has been on more of a healthy food kick this season, so the deal could go any way.

Here’s what you should know about Fried Green Tomatoes:

1. Fried Green Tomatoes Started as a Food Truck

Fried Green Tomatoes is a Food Truck that made its debut at the prestigious Wilson County Fair in Tennessee in 2012.

The success they experienced at the fair made it clear to Fried Green Tomatoes that “great southern hospitality combined with delectable fried green tomatoes were a recipe for success.”

The food truck still travels around and sells their product, though due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are taking extra safety precautions. A schedule of all of the upcoming locations is available online.

2. They Sell Batter and Secret Sauce Online

After serving exclusively from the food truck for years, Fried Green Tomatoes decided to start selling their secret sauce and frying batter online since they received so many requests to take those home.

Right now, they are selling fried green tomatoes batter mix for $9.99, The Secret Sauce for $3.99 and their fried pickle batter for $9.99. They also offer distressed Fried Green Tomato hats for $19.99 on their website.

The Fried Green Tomato batter mix offers enough mix to cover the entirety of five green tomatoes, but the purchaser has to supply those and the buttermilk for the recipe. The website also says the batter can be used for green beans, zucchini squash, okra, fish and just about anything else that you would want to fry.

3. Cooper Has Over 18 Years of Experience in the Food Industry

Cooper founded Fried Green Tomatoes in 2012, though she had years of experience in the food industry before taking on this venture. She currently has over 18 years of experience.

Cooper was inspired to start her own business venture after being asked for her recipe by friends and family for years, and she has been in the food truck business ever since. She previously worked as a partner in the Blue Goose Cafe and as a manager and operator of The Hermitage House Smorgasbord.

Now, Cooper and Fried Green Tomatoes are looking to expand their business into selling more of their products online, which is something the Sharks will surely find very interesting.

4. The Menu Includes a Catfish Sandwich and Shrimp Po Boy

The current menu for Fried Green Tomatoes Food Truck includes main dishes like the BLFGT, which is their spin on the regular BLT, the Catfish Sandwich, Cheeseburger, Grouper Sandwich, Shrimp Po Boy and Tenders. Each main dish costs less than $11.

When it comes to appetizers and sides, Fried Green Tomatoes offers actual Fried Green Tomatoes, Fried Pickles, Fries, and Onion Rings. All the sides are $5 or under to purchase.

They also serve drinks like Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Water and Tea for $2 at the food truck.

5. They Want to Continue Growing Their Business

Obviously, the plan for Fried Green Tomatoes is to continue to grow the business, which is something that Shark Tank will surely help them with even if they do not score a deal with one of the investors in the tank.

It’s likely they’ll keep up with the Food Truck while trying to add more products that they’ll be able to sell direct-to-consumer online, though the website says if a business is interested in carrying their products, they should call to inquire.

The new episode of Shark Tank airs tonight, May 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what happens when Cooper gets up in front of the sharks.

