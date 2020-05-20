Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues So Far

The season 3 finale of The Masked Singer airs tonight, May 20, 2020, meaning that all of the celebrities will be unmasked by the end of the night. Plenty of fans and viewers have guesses about who they think it will be, and we’ve gathered all the clues.

There are only three singers left at this point in the competition: Frog, Night Angel and the Turtle. It’s important to remember that on the season premiere, the show revealed that all season 3 singers combined have amassed 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 16- Tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Masked Singer finale airs on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. central on FOX.

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues in Packages So Far

The Frog is a male celebrity, and we have been given a lot of clues in the packages throughout the season.

Here’s what we know:

He has a daughter

“Tadpole plucked from a large creek”

Metamorphosis has been “anything but typical

Brown paper bag with the word “leftovers”

Possible Olympic reference: a poster that says “1996 Games, 1000-meter leap frog” on it

A microphone next to a $100 bill, a $5 bill, and $1 bill is given a closeup

Typewriter with CSI emphasized

A book titled “Fame” is next to a price tag of $19.00

“Always shooting to be the prince of my game”

Frog’s team member says she’s known him since he was a “tadpole” and she knew immediately that he would be a star, saying “even then he had an entourage”

“Life hasn’t always been easy for him, but he’s persevered and paved the way for so many people”

His super clue is a knight in shining armor with a sword. Of the clue, he says, “You’re getting served a good one. So, Ken, you can finally stop being wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong.”

“Joining a show with ‘singer’ in the title was a tough case to crack”

Chocolate bon-bons are shown

He’s seen holding a basketball

Jersey with the number 23

A wall of past clues is shown, but a new piece of paper with “13” written on it and a Twinkie are given close-ups

His clue package starts in a red car with a call from his “little frog”

Says he did everything so fast before his kid came along, but his child “sparked a plug in me”

Frog is seen dancing through bales of hay like Kevin Bacon in Footloose

“Now I’ve been working so hard to take all the right steps and make you proud, as I cut loose, tear up this ramp, and bring home the Golden Mask for us”

Playing basketball

Says he feels “electrified” since he’s so close to winning the Golden Mask

He’s shown dancing in a very colorful studio

Hair curlers and a sign with “1000” on it are given closeups

“I’ve had a lot of haters in my life” but “now, this Frog needs a win”

“Well, I don’t want to throw shade, even though I like shade, no matter how you say it. But no way you two can hack it like me. Now that’s a clue!”

His Zoom background is at a riverbed, and he’s surrounded by an Australian flag, a yellow car with the number 9 on it, and a picture of him holding his tadpole.

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues From Performances

Clues don’t just come from the clue packages, but rather from the performances and guesses from the judges as well.

Here are some of the clues we’ve gathered from performances and guesses:

“I feel free, baby. I came here to win it all, baby, that’s what I came to do.”

His favorite subject in school was PE

“I’ve opened doors for the biggest artists”

He lost his love for music but being the frog brought it back

Friendship bracelet went to T-Pain and read “All we do is win”

“I am actually not a trained dancer at all, do you feel me, baby?”

His bag contained a Japanese flag, a computer keyboard, tennis shoes with a lightning bolt

Borrowed package contained a model airplane revealed to be a private jet

Bonus clue was hat

Tune into The Masked Singer tonight, May 20, 2020 to see who is revealed as the celebrity behind the mask.

