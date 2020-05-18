‘Fruit Without an I’ Riddle: Answer to Viral Riddle Explained

Anew riddle trending on social media asks the reader for either a “fruit without an i” or a “fruit without the letter i.” You might think the answer is easy, but the response that the question is looking for is actually a little complicated. Read on for more details.

The riddle is typically worded in in one of several ways, but they all are looking for the same answer. The person asking may simply post a status on social media that just reads: “Fruit without an I,” “State without the letter I,” or “All you need to do is find state without an I.” The question may even sound like it’s grammatically incorrect. There’s actually a reason why it’s worded like this, so don’t correct the grammar of the person who shared the riddle.

Here’s the Answer to the Riddle

The answer to the “Fruit without an I” riddle is “Frut.”

The riddle is asking you to simply spell the initial word (in this case “fruit”) without the letter “i” in the word. That’s why it’s worded a little oddly. If they had instead written: “name a fruit without the letter i in its name,” then there might be more reason to debate that other answers should also be accepted.

But don’t feel bad if you answered the riddle with any number of fruits who don’t have the letter “i” in their name. A lot of people make that mistake. You might have answered with fruit names like orange, apple, banana, pear, melon, cantaloupe, or watermelon. In fact, the riddle might have seemed pretty strange since so many fruits don’t have the letter “i” in their names. Some might argue that these answers are perfectly valid and should be accepted.

The trick is that they’re not asking for the name of a fruit, but rather just for a “fruit without an I.” But let’s be honest: it’s a confusing riddle no matter how it’s worded, so you can’t really be blamed if you got the answer wrong. It’s difficult to read this riddle in a way that clearly shows it should be interpreted one way and not the other.

Some people have been expressing their frustration with this particular riddle on Twitter.

This is very similar to the “state without an a” riddle that’s also going around on social media. So if you saw that riddle before, you might have known the answer to the fruit riddle right away.

