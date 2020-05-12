Gary Shirley Reveals His Mom Has Coronavirus

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley revealed on Instagram his mom, Carol Zizak, has coronavirus. The star made the announcement on Mother’s Day, saying the holiday was a “little hard” this year because of Zizak’s positive diagnosis. The MTV reality star said his mother is “very sick.”

“A week ago she was diagnosed with Covid-19,” Shirley wrote on May 10. “Her line of work put her at a higher risk since she was working in activities and house keeping at an assisted living facility.”

Shirley Has Been Cooking For His Mom While She’s Sick

Shirley and wife Kristina Anderson have been trying to help Zizak by dropping off food so she doesn’t have to worry about cooking and she can rest. “We haven’t hugged her in about 3 months & we haven’t had her over inside our home for about 3 months. This has been extremely hard for all of us,” he wrote.

Their family has been taking the stay-at-home orders in earnest, especially since their youngest daughter, Emilee, has an autoimmune disorder and could be more susceptible to the coronavirus. “She gets sick so easily so we have stayed home and took this quarantine very seriously,” he wrote.

While he tried to keep his children safe by keeping them inside and not brining them to the food stores, Shirley had worried about his mother because of her line of work. “I knew my mother would be exposed at some point due to her job, which was very worrisome itself,” the 33-year-old said. “Now, with a confirmed case of Covid-19 we are worried more and limited on what we can do to help.”

Since Zizak is isolating with her partner, Jody Patterson, he may have contracted the virus too. “Her and Jody live together and I knew it would only be a matter of time before he would get it, and of course…. I believe he has it now. He has the symptoms, but hasn’t had the test yet,” Shirley revealed.

The Indiana native showed his love for his parents by making them a homemade meal for Mother’s Day and also wished his wife a Happy Mother’s Day. “All prayers are welcomed and much appreciated,” Shirley wrote.

Shirley Is Supporting Amber Portwood In Her New Relationship

On Season 8 of Teen Mom OG, Shirley has been supportive of ex-fiancee Amber Portwood, who started dating a man who is 10 years older than her and from Belgium. They don’t speak the same native language and have a difficulty communicating, but Dimitri Garcia left Europe to stay with Portwood for several weeks.

Shirley picked Garcia up from the airport and even gave him some branded condoms. He also invited Garcia over his house to have pizza with his family.

Portwood is smitten with her new man. “He’s a very handsome man. I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other this month,” she said on last week’s episode. “[He] was super chill compared to what was coming at me. I had other guys trying to talk to me. He was the only one that never brought up d–k pics and things like that.”

It’s unclear how long the good times will last. In a preview for Tuesday’s episode, Portwood suspects that Garcia might have leaked their relationship to the press.

