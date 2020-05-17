Geoffrey & Mary 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Geoffrey Paschel, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, broke up with his Russian girlfriend Varya during a recent episode of the show. Promos for the May 17 episode feature Geoffrey out on a date with a new woman, who SPOILER ALERT!, turns out to be his friend Mary. For those who don’t remember, Mary appeared in an earlier episode of the show.

After Varya turned down his proposal, Geoffrey attempted to move on quickly; he says during Sunday’s episode that he just “wants to put the whole situation behind me,” so he asked Mary out shortly after he returned home from Russia. The two went on a date to a nice restaurant, where they discussed their future together.

So what’s going on with the pair today? Are Geoffrey and Mary still together? Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the reality stars are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship. Keep reading for details:

They Started Dating When Geoffrey Returned to Tennessee

Geoffrey and Mary decided to give their relationship another shot when he returned home from Russia; however, Mary was still a bit tentative to dive right in, considering Geoffrey had just proposed to Varya and been turned down. She tells the cameras during the episode that she didn’t want to rush things because she didn’t want to be a rebound – she wanted to make sure they were on the same page with their future first.

“I know that Geoffrey proposed in Russia, but as soon as he got back we started hanging out,” Mary says during a confessional. “And it feels right. I mean, this has been some years in the making, this isn’t overnight, so I’m excited.” However, she adds, “I just want to make sure he’s as ‘in’ as I am.”

Meanwhile, Geoffrey definitely sees a future with Mary, and tells the cameras that he’s excited to see where their relationship goes. “Mary is a very special person to me, she knows me really well. We have a history together. Things didn’t work out in the past … we weren’t on the same timeline, but I truly think this time could be different.”

He adds, “When I left Russia it was kind of depressing but I don’t think that I should hold back anymore, I think that I should really explore what’s out there for me. When I was here with Mary she asked ‘why not me?’ and so when I got back we talked and hung out and I think that we’re potentially going somewhere, so I’m excited about it.”

It’s Unclear if the Two Are Still Dating Today, But Mary’s Instagram Page Features Some Cute Pictures of the Two

It’s unclear at this time if Geoffrey and Mary are still together today, and we likely won’t know for sure what happens between the two until Season 4 wraps up. Contractual obligations to TLC stops most of the 90 Day reality stars from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and Geoffrey’s Instagram page doesn’t reveal much about his love life at the moment.

However, Mary’s Instagram page is a different story entirely and features several sweet pictures of the two together, including a couple of cute, obviously romantic photos. One picture shows Geoffrey kissing her on the nose while the two embrace, which makes us think they are still dating today.

The caption of the post, which features a few more pictures of the pair together over the years, reads, “Through good days, bad days, and terrible hair days.. (especially our much younger days)…I’m thankful I have you ALL the days!” Mary also added several hashtags to the post, including #aww, #mushy, #isnthecute, #handsomeface, and #partnerincrime. If that isn’t indicative of a relationship we don’t know what is.

Geoffrey’s page also has a photo of the two together, although the picture was snapped in February 2018, so it’s definitely a few years old. He and Mary still follow one another on Instagram, and she actively likes his photos and comments on his posts (and vice versa), so we have a feeling they are still together. Fans will just have to wait and see how everything plays out on the show, but we expect an official announcement when the series finally wraps up.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

