Do Geoffrey & Mary Start Dating on 90 Day Fiancé? Spoilers

Geoffrey and Varya, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, broke up during the May 10 episode of the show. The reality star left Russia in low spirits about the breakup, but he wasn’t going to let his heartbreak over Varya stop him from finding love.

The promos for tonight’s episode of 90 Day show Geoffrey out on a date with a new woman, so the reality star obviously moved on pretty quickly. So who does he start dating? Did he and his friend Mary finally rekindle their romance?

Keep reading for spoilers on Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Geoffrey Pursues a Relationship With Mary When He Returns to the U.S.

After Geoffrey returns from Russia, he and Mary do start dating. He tells the cameras during the May 17 episode that he’s been avoiding Varya’s texts and calls since he got back because he wants to “put that whole situation behind me.” He also notes that he’s opened himself back up to love and that he and Mary started seeing each other.

“When I left Russia it was kind of depressing but I just don’t think that I should hold back anymore, I think that I should really explore what’s out there for me,” he tells the producers. “When I was here with Mary she asked ‘why not me?’ and so when I got back we talked and hung out and I think that we’re potentially going somewhere, so I’m excited about it.”

He adds, “Mary is a very special person to me, she knows me really well. We have a history together. Things didn’t work out in the past … we weren’t on the same timeline, but I truly think this time could be different.”

Mary Only Wants a Relationship if Geoffrey is Over Varya

TLC ’90 Day Fiancé: Who is Geoffrey Paschel’s Date On Before the 90 Days? https://t.co/q48vmPuVVu pic.twitter.com/kFpvV5NUo1 — Daily Soap Dish (@dailysoapdish) May 17, 2020

Geoffrey takes Mary out on a date during Sunday’s episode. Although Mary admits that she’s been smitten with Geoffrey for a long time, she is cautious about sparking up something too quickly, in case he’s not fully over Varya. “I know that Geoffrey proposed in Russia, but as soon as he got back we started hanging out,” Mary says during a confessional. “And it feels right. I mean, this has been some years in the making, this isn’t overnight, so I’m excited.” However, she adds, “I just want to make sure he’s as ‘in’ as I am.”

Geoffrey and Mary discuss their future together while out to dinner, and Mary agrees that she wants a romantic relationship with Geoffrey, but only if he’s completely over Varya. When he asks how she feels about taking their relationship to the next level, she responds, “I want a relationship, but on one condition … do you still talk to her? Do you still talk to Varya?”

He replies, “No. She’s on the other side of the world, and I told her when I left that I’m moving on with my life. We are done.” Mary asks if he has any plans to move forward with her or reconnect in the future, and he says, “No. None. Zero. I really feel good about this, I see myself with you. I’m willing to prove to you however I need to prove to you to keep this going in the direction that we’re going because I like this direction. It feels right and it feels good.”

It’s unclear at this time if Geoffrey and Mary are still dating today or if their relationship ever blossomed into anything beyond the show, and we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up. However, the episode does end with some drama after Varya hops on a flight to the U.S. to surprise Geoffrey. Unfortunately for Varya, Geoffrey happens to have Mary over at his house when she shows up, so fans have plenty to look forward to during tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

