Geoffrey, Varya & Mary Spoilers on 90 Day Fiancé: What Happens Tonight?

The Geoffrey-Varya-Mary love triangle heats up during tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, after Varya confronts Mary for staying the night at Geoffrey’s house. Although Geoffrey admitted that he and Varya hadn’t talked in several weeks and that he was “moving on” with Mary, Varya wasn’t going to let her relationship go that easily, and she surprised Geoffrey by flying to the U.S.

So what happens during tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé? Does Geoffrey send Varya packing and continue his blossoming relationship with Mary, or does he let Varya stay with him for the duration of her trip? What happens between the two ladies when they meet face-to-face?

Keep reading for a rundown on Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Geoffrey Started Dating Mary When He Returned Home From Russia

During last week’s episode of the show, Geoffrey revealed that he and his friend Mary started dating when he returned home from Russia. After Varya turned down his proposal, Geoffrey broke things off with her and headed back to the U.S. heartbroken and alone. He ran right into Mary’s waiting arms, who had even admitted earlier in the season that she hoped things wouldn’t work out between Geoffrey and Varya because of her feelings for Geoffrey.

The two went on a few dates, and Geoffrey admitted that he could see a future with Mary. They discussed their relationship over dinner, and Mary asked if he was over Varya, or had any intentions of reconnecting with her. Geoffrey replied, “No. She’s on the other side of the world, and I told her when I left that I’m moving on with my life. We are done.”

Well viewers quickly found out that Varya wasn’t on the other side of the world since she showed up at his doorstep the next day, much to Geoffrey’s shock. Varya happily knocked on Geoffrey’s door and jumped into his arms when he answered, but when Mary walked around the corner and asked what was going on, the episode ended. So what happens tonight? Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Varya & Mary Get Into a Verbal Confrontation While Geoffrey Smirks

When Mary realizes Varya’s at the door, she asks Geoffrey why she’s here. He answers (with an annoying smirk), “I did not know she was coming, I had no idea.” Varya jumps in and asks, “What does she doing here?” and Mary responds, “No, the bigger question is why are you here?” Varya replies, “I’m not talking to you,” and Mary interrupts her saying, “Wait a minute, you’re the one in the wrong here. You’re the one who isn’t welcome.”

The conversation heats up when Mary asks Geoffrey what’s going on, and Varya snaps back at Mary that she’s not talking to her. Mary tells Varya not to yell at her, and the two continue to argue while Geoffrey stands there with that weird smile on his face.

“It’s been weeks since getting back from Russia,” Geoffrey says during a confessional. “And I haven’t talked to Varya the whole time. So it is crazy, absolutely crazy, seeing Varya, in my driveway, at my front door. I wasn’t ready for that, and I feel really really bad. This whole situation isn’t fair to Mary because this is not her fault. And I’m sure that Mary has a few choice words she could say because I told her Varya’s done, we’re over with, and now Varya’s at my door.”

Mary then tells Geoffrey that she’s “literally shaking right now,” and Varya continues to ask why she’s even at Geoffrey’s house to begin with. “Could we speak without her? She irritates me just being here,” she tells Geoffrey. Mary responds, “Are you kidding me right now? The only thing irritating is you being here, showing up on the doorstep.” Geoffrey cuts Varya off before she can respond and tells her that Mary is innocent and she shouldn’t be taking anything out on her.

“That’s why we can go somewhere and speak,” Varya tells Geoffrey after he tells her that he invited Mary to his house. Mary says, “Fine, that’s fine,” and Varya snaps back at her, “I know it is.” Mary then yells, “I’m not speaking to you at the moment, you need to be quiet,” and Varya responds threateningly in Russian, “Just try waving your hand.”

Varya Confronts Geoffrey & Calls Mary a ‘Bitch’

Mary tells the producers during a confessional, “I just don’t understand what’s going on right now. I don’t know why she’s here. I don’t know.” She tearfully adds, “It’s embarrassing, I feel like a fool. I just feel extremely foolish and I don’t like feeling this way, it’s not fair.

Varya also starts to cry and asks Geoffrey, “What should I do? Turn back to Russia?” Geoffrey is at a loss for words, and keeps looking behind him at the house. Varya then tells the cameras, “I can’t believe to see Geoffrey with another woman. She’s a pretty girl with my man, in his house, in the morning. It hurts to see that he moved on and didn’t tell me.”

He explains that Mary knows about their relationship and that she was there for him when he needed her, and just then Mary storms out of the house. Varya immediately says “move bitch, get out of the way,” and Mary snaps, “Don’t talk to me. There’s not reason to be disrespectful. None, none at all, don’t do it, it’s not okay.”

Geoffrey again tells Varya that it’s not Mary’s fault, and Mary tells Geoffrey that she doesn’t know why Varya is here. Varya answers, “My place is here, your place is there, so go. I know you are wrong.” Geoffrey asks why Varya’s mad at Mary, and she answers, “I don’t know, it’s my reaction.” When Mary runs back into the house, Varya shouts after her, “leave your panties there?”

Mary Tells the Cameras That She’s Angry at Geoffrey’s Reaction to Varya’s Sudden Appearance

Geoffrey tells her again that it’s not Mary’s fault and tells Varya, “What do you expect when you come halfway across the world to surprise somebody?” Varya says, “You didn’t tell me that you moved on, that’s why I didn’t expect to see another woman in your house.” Geoffrey practically shouts, “Because we haven’t talked!” and Varya says that she always messaged him, and he never responded. “Is that not kind of a hint maybe?” he replies.

As Varya is confessing her love for Geoffrey, Mary storms back out of the house clutching her flowers. As she’s walking to her car, she tells the cameras, “He just stood there and didn’t really do anything other than twiddle his thumbs and cross his arms. I mean, what the actual f–k dude, what are you doing?” She adds, “I feel duped. I feel betrayed.”

Later on in the episode, Geoffrey decides to take Varya out to meet some of his friends (who are also friends with Mary), which turns into an incredibly awkward experience for Varya. Geoffrey tells his friends about the situation and they drill Varya on why she showed up in the first place, which makes her feel uncomfortable. And then, just before the episode cuts out again, Mary shows up to hang with the whole group, so viewers can expect another confrontation between the two women during next week’s episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

