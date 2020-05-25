Giant Eagle’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Most Giant Eagle locations are open on Memorial Day 2020, although some store hours are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Giant Eagle stores are making efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This may include reduced hours at some locations to allow additional time for cleaning and sanitation, and special shopping hours for seniors and those with compromised immune systems. Check your store locator for more details about the changes at your local Giant Eagle supermarket.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giant Eagle Has Made Changes to Reduce the Spread of the Coronavirus

For many of our neighbors, budgeting for groceries is more important than ever. So you can be sure you’re getting the value you rely on every time you shop, we’re introducing price lock on over a thousand quality items across the store. Weekly specials: https://t.co/qG3KJQS88Z pic.twitter.com/bh4jyLgyOw — Giant Eagle, Inc. (@GiantEagle) April 30, 2020

Giant Eagle has taken extra steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. These steps vary by location based on state mandates. Some of the changes may include markings on the floors to encourage social distancing and guests staying 6 feet apart, guests asked to wear masks, increased cleaning and sanitation efforts, enforcing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and other efforts. You can also get updates by texting “SUPPORT” to 737587.

“Our Team Members and guests are all part of our Giant Eagle family. And, the safety and well-being of the Team Members who bring our stores to life every day, and the guests who rely on us to help them feed and care for their families are always our most important priority,” said a message from the Giant Eagle President and CEO, Laura Shapira Karet. “As we continue to stay on top of events locally and around the nation, please know that we recognize the important role and responsibility that our Giant Eagle and Market District stores, pharmacies, and GetGo locations have across our communities. We believe that it is our duty to keep our Team Members safe and healthy, provide fresh, wholesome food, and do our very best to ensure our guests have access to what they want and need.”

Giant Eagle also announced in early May that they were enforcing limits on meat purchases during a meat shortage. The restrictions were temporary, and included a limit of two per person on ground beef and on-sale meat items, according to KDKA.

Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts told the Tribune-Review the meat shortage could increase prices and decrease stock.

“We believe that the diversity within our supply chain will help us to offer consistent product availability in our meat department,” Roberts said.

Giant Eagle Is Offering Curbside Pickup & Delivery At Participating Stores

Now Hiring Curbside Express Personal Shoppers at our McIntyre Square @GiantEagle in Pittsburgh! Start working today – APPLY NOW! https://t.co/dZwkqxGbKP pic.twitter.com/g4URc6owzb — Giant Eagle Jobs (@GiantEagle_Jobs) May 5, 2020

Giant Eagle is reducing the number of customers in its stores by encouraging guests to order their groceries online and use curbside pickup and delivery options. The option saves customers time by having Giant Eagle’s employees do the shopping for them. It also reduces the number of customers in stores, reducing potential exposure to COVID-19 and encouraging social distancing.

Giant Eagle’s two options for contact-free grocery shopping are contact-less pickup and delivery. Guests can order groceries online and pick up their groceries for free by simply driving up to the Giant Eagle store. The option is free, and only requires a minimum purchase of $35. Customers can also order their groceries online and have them delivered straight to their door for $9.95. Read more about curbside pickup and delivery here.

“We have fast-tracked a brand new grocery shopping platform, refreshed our mobile app and are opening dedicated Curbside Pickup Centers to expand the number of available pickup and delivery timeslots,” Giant Eagle said on its website.

