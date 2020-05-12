Three Ellicott City Businesses are Rescued by Gordon Ramsay

In a special episode of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back titled “Save Our Town,” Ramsay and the crew renovate three separate businesses in Ellicott City, Maryland, a town that was hit by massive floods in 2016 and 2017.

Guest Stars during the episode include interior designer Nate Berkus, former Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame baseball player Cal Ripken Jr., former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and the Maryland National Guard.

During the preview for the episode, Ramsay says, “I’m going to save an entire town,” and the National Guard is seen helping out.

The two-hour episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Save Our Town, which promises to be Ramsay’s “biggest rescue yet,” airs on FOX on Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Phoenix Upper Main Brewpub Was Renovated

What is now called the Phoenix Upper Main Brewpub previously consisted of two separate businesses, the Phoenix Emporium and the Ellicott Mills Brewing Company. During the renovation, the businesses were merged and renovated.

Reviews for The Phoenix Upper Main are positive overall with a 4.4-star rating out of a total of 630 reviews on Google. Recent reviews mention the nice atmosphere and friendly staff.

“Charm of Old Ellicott City. Great place to have simple drinks and socialize. Reasonable price for dishes..and good service. Makes me want to come back,” one reviewer wrote.

The menu for the Phoenix Upper Main includes crab soup, crab dip, fish & chips, chicken tenders, roasted toasted crab dip sandwich, and deserts like Snicker’s Caramel peanut butter pie, key lime pie and flourless chocolate cake.

Phoenix Upper Main is currently open for carryout on Tuesdays through Saturdays with a special to-go menu, and beer and wine are also available for pickup.

Little Market Cafe Was Relocated and Updated

During filming for the episode, the crew relocated and upgraded the Little Market Cafe. Little Market Cafe has positive reviews on Google, with a 4.7-star rating out of 373 reviews. Recent reviews mention the service and tasty sandwiches.

“Love this place,” one reviewer writes. “I will probably visit weekly. I found them on Happy Cow. Vegetarian and vegan options. Not too expensive. Great service.”

Little Market Cafe is open for carryout this week with online, phone, or outdoor kiosk ordering. They have been providing lunches to the Howard County General Hospital as well, using donations from customers to fund the project.

Jaxon Edwin Social House Was Also Rescued by Ramsay

Jaxon Edwin is a barbershop, coffee bar and game room that received renovations and updates by Ramsay and the team. Jeff Braswell, the owner of the business, said that though the coronavirus pandemic has affected his life in the past few months, he has always planned to watch the episode with his family and is glad he can still do that.

“You want to be around the people you love,” he told the Baltimore Sun. “It’s going to be an emotional episode, but it’s going to be exciting for the town.”

Jaxon Edwin is currently open, offering haircuts for essential workers. They require the customers to make an appointment online, wear a face mask, and document that they are essential workers. They are also offering small plates and cocktails for carryout on Sundays from 3 to 8 p.m.

The update also features exterior renovations for the Shoemaker Country Store.

