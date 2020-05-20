Greg & Deonna Update on MAFS: Where Are They Today?

Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, are still together today, to the surprise of nobody. Greg and Deonna starred on Season 9 of MAFS and had one of the most genuine connections on the series to date; the reality couple had a relatively drama-free storyline all season and it was clear that they had some serious chemistry, which has blossomed into a happy marriage.

The reality stars were featured on Couples Couch over the last few months, where they discussed new episodes of the show and shared their thoughts about the Season 10 couples. They will now be featured on the Lifetime miniseries Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which airs Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Keep reading for details on Greg and Deonna’s relationship today:

The Two Frequently Gush About Each Other on Instagram

Both Greg and Deonna’s Instagram pages are filled with sweet pictures of the two together, most of them accompanied by cute captions about how much they love married life. Greg recently gave a shoutout to his wife on her birthday, which featured the reality stars both making silly faces at the camera.

“Can y’all help me wish my beautiful, loving, goofy, selfless, adventurous, country, sophistaratchet BOSS wife a HAPPY BIRTHDAY??!?” Greg captioned the photo above. Deonna replied with an equally adorable comment: “Thank you Love Muffin!! I can’t wait to see what all you have planned for today!!!”

Both stars occasionally reminisce about their time on the show and the first time they met at the altar. Greg shared a series of pictures from their wedding day to celebrate their anniversary while gushing about how much he loves his wife and how excited he is for their future.

“One year ago today…..we took a leap of faith with family and friends all around us and now we’re celebrating our first anniversary! Who would’ve thought?!” he captioned the post. “It’s been an amazing first year and looking forward to the next 100 years. Love you @deonna.mcneill! Thank you to everyone who have supported us throughout our journey! All of the love and blessings we receive truly do mean a lot to us and we don’t take it for granted!

Deonna & Greg Have Been Sharing Inspirational, Religious Quotes & Verses to Get Through Quarantine

Both of their pages are filled with shoutouts to their friends, family and loved ones (as well as each other) and a few inspirational quotes and bible verses for their fans to hang on to during quarantine. Deonna shared a powerful quote from a sermon she and Greg were listening to and encouraged her followers to remember the good things in life and to continue to be thankful.

“Couple months ago, Greg and I created this design after listening to a sermon,” Deonna captioned the photo above. “It really spoke to us but we felt like it wasn’t the right time to drop it. Now that we are living in such an uncertain time, we felt like this was a great message to share. A message to help remind each other that there are still things to be hopeful & thankful for. We’ve got to shift our focus and see the beauty, kindness and purity in the world to find peace. -Philippians 4:8.”

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the current cast members and more MAFS coverage here.

