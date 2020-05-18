‘Twilight’ Star Gregory Tyree Boyce & GF Natalie Adepoju Found Dead

Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for playing the role of Tyler Crowley in film Twilight died on May 13, according to E! News. Both the actor and his girlfriend, 27, were found dead at their home in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 30.

A source told the outlet, “Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them. The same source added that just before Boyce’s death that the actor appeared to be “really focused and handling a lot of business.”

A cause of death for Boyce and Adepoju has not yet been revealed. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that “an unknown white powdery substance was allegedly also found at the scene.”

Boyce was in Las Vegas to help his mother, Lisa Wayne, the insider told E! News. Boyce “would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter.” Boyce’s daughter, Alaya, turned 10 in September.

On Father’s Day in 2019, Boyce shared on Instagram how much he loved being a Dad. He wrote, “From the beginning, I knew what I had to do and that was [to] take responsibility as any real man would. The love for this young lady is unexplainable as I’m sure anybody with a child can relate. I will say this, my generation grew up fatherless or absent fathers. Today I take a look around and see all of my real ones I grew up with being the most incredible [role] models and fathers a child could have.”

Adepoji also leaves behind a child, her 4-year-old son named Egypt.

The Twilight star noted on his 30th birthday in December that he didn’t think he’d live to see age 30. He wrote on Instagram, “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!”

Here’s what you need to know about Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalie Adepoju:

A GoFundMe Account Was Created for Natalie Adepoju’s Family

On May 14, one day after Adepoju was found dead, a GoFundMe account was established in her name. Born and raised in Los Angeles, her family is looking to bring her body home from Las Vegas for a proper funeral. Organizer Mariah Megginson wrote on the fundraiser’s page:

We are writing this letter to let you know that our loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend Natalie Adepoju suddenly passed away on May 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV. Currently, it is our wishes to not disclose the cause. We ask that you respect the families wishes. However, due to the sudden passing and the need to bring Natalie home, we are asking if you can help with any monetary donation. Natalie had so much life to live we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly. Any amount would help send our baby home the proper way.

As of May 18, the GoFundMe had raised $4,810 of its $15,000 goal. Adepoju’s friends are also hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial on May 23. Due to COVID-19, however, limited guests will be allowed to attend in person.

Boyce & Adepoju Were Dating For Almost a Year



Boyce and Adepoju made their relationship Instagram official on May 28, 2019, and they appeared to still be very much in love before their untimely deaths. Adepoju shared a photo of the couple kissing with the caption, “When you know it’s real.”

In Boyce’s final Instagram post, he made a loving tribute to his girlfriend. On May 10, he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day again to my right hand/ my roll dog/ my Queen! Love you.”

Boyce Continued to be Blown Away By the Love He Received From the ‘Twilight’ Fandom

According to his IMDB, Boyce only appeared in one other acting project aside from Twilight, a short film in 2018 entitled Apocolypse. Boyce expressed on Instagram that he yearned to continue on with his acting career at some point.

these scenes would've not be the same without your presence, you'll forever be our tyler. thank you, gregory boyce ❤ rest well 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sPLOnjg0Eq — justine (@edwardsvoIvo) May 18, 2020

Nearly 10 years after appearing in Twilight, the smash-hit vampire movie based on Stephanie Meyer’s novel, which famously stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, Boyce couldn’t believe viewers still remembered him. In September 2017, Boyce recalled his daughter’s birthday party, when two girls nervously approached him to say that they were his biggest fans.

He wrote, “My response was who am I?? One girl even began to cry and said you were my favorite in Twilight. It dawned on me that I had been given an opportunity and regularly have I expressed this but it hurts that I’ve yet to do something else. Timing is everything people and I’m not one to ever give up and be content with just the regular work and just getting by.”

“My time will come again because I believe in myself, my talent as well as my vision for my future… Moral of this message don’t give up, take action, and it’s never [too] late to follow your dreams. I’m ‘Mr_Alwaysgrindn.”

Heartfelt Tribute Posts to Boyce & Adepoju Filled Social Media

While Twilight fans grieved the loss of one their cast members on Twitter, close friends of the couple shared heartfelt messages to both Boyce and Adepoju. One tribute call them “two of the most warm, vibrant & genuine people taken too soon. I’ll never forget our late nights, the conversations, the advice, the wisdom, the bond we shared. Rest in paradise I’ll carry you both with me forever.”

Boyce’s mother shared a heartbreaking tribute to her son on her Facebook page. Lisa Wayne wrote on Sunday, “My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef….oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc….I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

“I’m sick without you,” Wayne continued. “I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, ‘Ma, I got you, we’ll get [through] this together… The last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020. I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s Day. We watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it.”

