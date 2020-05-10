Happy Mother’s Day Quotes & Greetings for Cards 2020

Mother’s Day is here, and if you’re trying to find the perfect quote, message or poem to add to your Mother’s Day card this year, we’ve got you covered. If you’re looking to send her a sweet e-card, a Hallmark card in the mail, or even if you just need something clever and cute to add to your Mother’s Day text message, fear not – we’ve rounded up all the best quotes, rhymes and poems that are sure to make mom smile today.

Quotes & Sweet Messages

“The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms.” — Jodi Picoult

“We are born of love; Love is our mother.” — Rumi

“A mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” — Emily Dickinson

“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my mother.” — Abraham Lincoln

“If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” — Stevie Wonder

“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” — Mitch Albom

“Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” — George Eliot

“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness.” — Jessica Lange

“A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.” — Amy Tan

“It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” — The Golden Girls

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” — Cardinal Mermillod

“I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn’t seem to encompass enough when I use it about her. She was the love of my life.” — Mindy Kaling

“My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.” — George Washington

Poems, Songs & Short Rhymes

“My mother was my first country, the first place I ever lived.” — “Salt,” by Nayyirah Waheed

“Because I feel that, in the Heavens above / The angels, whispering to one another, / Can find, among their burning terms of love / None so devotional as that of ‘Mother’” — Edgar Allen Poe

“I finally understand / for a woman it ain’t easy tryin to raise a man / You always was committed / A poor single mother on welfare, tell me how ya did it / There’s no way I can pay you back / But the plan is to show you that I understand / You are appreciated” — Tupac Shakur

Thank you, Mom, for always being there for me,

And I hope you know that I can see,

All of the amazing things that you do,

There is no mother quite like you.

— WishesPoems.com

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug.

Your heart understood when I needed a friend.

Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson.

Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly.

— Sarah Malin

If I were hanged on the highest hill,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose love would follow me still,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

If I were drowned in the deepest sea,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose tears would come down to me,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

If I were damned of body and soul,

I know whose prayers would make me whole,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

— “Mother o’ Mine,” by Rudyard Kipling

