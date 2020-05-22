Heather Young & Tarek El Moussa Romance Makes Waves in ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 2

In addition to high-end real estate, high-end romance is always at the forefront of Netflix’s reality show Selling Sunset, the second season of which just dropped on Friday, May 22. One of the biggest points of drama in season two is the romance between Oppenheimer Group agent Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa, the star of HGTV’s Flip or Flop.

Here’s what you need to know about their relationship.

Young and El Moussa Met in the Summer of 2019

The two met in July 2019 and went Instagram official on August 8, with Young writing, “Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there. This incredible man @therealtarekelmoussa came into my life at the perfect time and I haven’t stopped smiling since. I am so proud to call him my boyfriend, I just look at him in awe at what an amazing, talented, and kind human he is.”

She also revealed in the post that apparently, they met when he honked his boat horn at her. Now that’s a meet-cute.

Shortly after starting to date, Young met his friends and family at a surprise birthday party celebration for El Moussa’s 38th birthday.

They Moved In Together in April

The couple moved in together in January 2020, then recently moved to a new home in Newport Beach. El Moussa told People that with he quarantine going on, “it’s been chaos,” but Young said, “We’re making it work.”

“This is our in-between house until we build or find the perfect house,” El Moussa said. “But I mean, this is a super killer house. It’s nicer than the house we were living in — it’s right by the water and kind of looks like a hotel.”

El Moussa did say it was hard to sell his old house because that was the first place that he felt he made “a home for the kids” after his split from his Flip or Flop co-star and wife, Christina Anstead, with whom he shares two children, Brayden, 4, and Taylor, 9.

“Obviously, Heather moved in several months ago and she just made that place so much more special to me. But I’m letting a piece of the past go. It was a very defining moment in my life after my divorce and now it’s time to move on to the next chapter.”

Why Isn’t He On Selling Sunset?

Even though Selling Sunset focuses on real estate and the agents selling it, the main cast members’ significant others do show up from time to time — but not El Moussa.

According to a recent interview Young did with House Beautiful, he can’t appear on screen because of his contract with HGTV. But she said there’s still plenty of drama surrounding the budding relationship.

“When I first started filming season two, we had just started dating,” said Young. “So you see the beginnings of our relationship unfold on camera, and me talk about him and my relationship with the children, and how they welcomed me.”

She also revealed that viewers will see who judged her and El Moussa for “moving so fast,” something that is definitely a hot topic for discussion among her coworkers. And her colleagues are not afraid to speak their minds. In fact, agent Christine Quinn recently told TooFab that Young is just a “hotter, younger version of his ex-wife,” Christina.

“I’m gonna say it. I said it. I did. I went there. She’s a hotter younger version. So he has a type,” said Quinn.

Young and El Moussa Want to Have Their Own Show Someday

If you’re sad not to see them on Selling Sunset together, never fear — Young filmed an episode of El Moussa’s new HGTV show Flipping 101, which she said made them think hard about starting their own show.

“I’m learning through Tarek how to design homes, how to flip homes, how to knock down this wall to make it this,” Heather says. “Things that I never knew before. And he walks me through how to do all that. I would love to keep learning with Tarek, and he learns from me — my L.A. style. We would love to do a show together. It just has to be the right time.”

Selling Sunset/i> seasons one and two are on Netflix now.

READ NEXT: ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 3: Are Some Agents Leaving Oppenheimer Group?