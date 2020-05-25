Hooters Has Memorial Day 2020 Menu Specials for Military & Veterans

This year on Memorial Day, Hooters is offering a special menu and discounts on food for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Memorial Day is a holiday to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military and occurs on Monday, May 25 this year.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many Americans won’t be hosting their usual big Memorial Day barbeque parties or cookouts, so restaurants are stepping up to offer deals on takeout and delivery services.

There are still ways to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to the summer, though; there’s still the possibility of sitting down for a nice meal outdoors or just sitting outside with a drink.

Hooters Is Offering Discounts on Wings For Veterans

This year, Hooters is offering 20 percent off all takeout orders for military personnel, active or retired. They are also offering free meals for veterans from a special menu with a drink purchase at participating locations on May 25.

The 20 percent off deal will go on until further notice, and it includes more than just veterans. Right now, the deal includes all military personnel, healthcare workers and first responders. The offer is valid on all HootersToGo food orders or by signing into the Hooters app.

Hooters announced the deal on Instagram, writing “Proud to serve those who serve us. This Memorial Day all Active Duty Military and Veterans eat free from select menu items with any beverage purchase. Can’t make it in for dine-in? Get 20% off your curbside pickup order! Just show your ID. * Valid at participating locations only.”

The select menu items available for free for veterans with the purchase of an entree include the following:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Smoked Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Hooters Burger

Hooters Has Begun Opening Dining Rooms in the U.S.

Hooters has recently begun opening locations for dine-in where stay-at-home measures have been lifted. This includes more than 150 restaurants nationwide in accordance with state and local mandates and guidelines. They will also continue to offer takeout, curbside and delivery options.

The procedures that they have put in place include maintaining six feet of distance between all people, limiting the number of guests into restaurants following state and local occupancy requirements, increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the restaurant including hourly wipedowns of high contact areas and nightly deep cleanings.

They are also requiring all team members wash their hands at least once every 30 minutes or more when needed, requiring team members to wear gloves and face coverings at all times with gloves being replaced after each guest interaction and conducting daily team member wellness screenings including temperature checks.

