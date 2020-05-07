How Long is ‘Survivor’ Tonight?

The latest episode of Survivor: Winners at War is providing a double dose of fun Wednesday, May 6. Here’s what we know about the length, eliminations, and the finale next week.

Survivor is Two Hours Tonight

Tonight’s episode, “The Penultimate Step of the War,” is two hours, which means it’s really going to be like watching two episodes back to back. With that in mind, we expect there to be two Tribal Councils and two eliminations tonight, one at the halfway point and one at the end of the two hours.

This jibes with Survivor’s usual schedule of having the final five left in the game when the show airs its three-hour finale. This year, that finale is next week and there are seven people left in the game, so they need to get rid of two people this week.

In the episode description for the May 6 episode, CBS teases, “In a crucial immunity challenge, the remaining seven castaways make their final push towards the $2 million prize, on the penultimate two-hour episode of Survivor: Winners at War.”

In the preview videos, after Tribal Council, Michele Fitzgerald says everything was a disaster. She’s glad Jeremy Collins is still in the game, but now people know she played her advantage for him and that’s a problem.

Survivor – The Penultimate Step of the War (Sneak Peek 1)In a crucial immunity challenge, the remaining seven castaways make their final push towards the $2 million prize, on the penultimate two-hour episode of Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:http://bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:http://bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1JQxaq9 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall on the CBS Television Network. In a SURVIVOR first, the 31st season, themed Second Chance, will feature 20 castaways, chosen by the fans, who return to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the one million dollar prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 2020-05-04T21:52:24.000Z

“I’ve been wanting to play this really aggressive game, but I sort of feel like I took a butter knife to a gunfight and I don’t really know how I can recover,” says Michele.

Meanwhile, Denise Stapley clarifies that she didn’t mean she’s done with the game at the last Tribal Council, she’s just done getting so upset about things. She does a little art project where she talks about getting the words “endure” and “let go” on her arms.

Finally, Jeremy and Tony talk about how they only have a week left — though Tony is confused, he thinks they have two weeks left because he thinks 10 days = two weeks and they have nine days left. We’re with Jeremy, their nine days are a lot closer to seven than 14.

Survivor – The Penultimate Step of the War (Sneak Peek 3)In a crucial immunity challenge, the remaining seven castaways make their final push towards the $2 million prize, on the penultimate two-hour episode of Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c. Only CBS Subscribe to the "Survivor" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1PHu4sf Watch Full Episodes of "Survivor" HERE:http://bit.ly/1VsYLVQ Follow "Survivor" on Instagram HERE:http://bit.ly/1EtXglR Like "Survivor" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IApvdH Follow "Survivor" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1JsSzFM Follow "Survivor" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1UirlMA Find "Survivor" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1JQxaq9 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall on the CBS Television Network. In a SURVIVOR first, the 31st season, themed Second Chance, will feature 20 castaways, chosen by the fans, who return to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other. Ultimately, one will be crowned the Sole Survivor and win the one million dollar prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 2020-05-04T21:52:26.000Z

The biggest question right now is if anyone can stop Tony Vlachos. The man has been on fire recently in the game — but if he doesn’t keep winning immunity, he might be in trouble. The others cannot keep him around, he’s a shoo-in to win the whole thing right now.

The Finale Will Have a Virtual Reunion

CBS revealed back in April what it is going to do for the Survivor finale. Obviously, the entire season filmed last summer (that’s when Survivor films, two seasons per summer), but the finale reunion is always held live, so what are they going to do now with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping everyone at home?

Well, CBS announced that host Jeff Probst “will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize, the largest in reality show history, and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.”

So hey, at least they’re going to have everyone appear in some capacity. That’s a pretty good solution. It will air over three hours on Wednesday, May 13, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jonathan Penner Reveals Wife Stacy’s ALS Diagnosis on the Show