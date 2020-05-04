How Many Episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ Are Left in Season 4 After Tonight?

Tonight we get to watch Season 4 Episode 6 of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim after a long hiatus. But after tonight, how many more episodes will viewers have to enjoy before they have to endure a long wait again for Season 5? Read on for more details about Season 4 and the upcoming schedule for the show.
Four More Episodes Will Air Before the Season Ends
Sadly, there is only a month left of Rick and Morty Season 4.
After tonight, four more episodes are airing in Season 4, including the finale. This will give us a total of 10 new episodes for the new season.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Then on November 10, he tweeted that the full season is going to be 10 episodes long.
He wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”
Tonight is Episode 6, which leaves us with four episodes left.
Remaining Episode Titles
Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the rest of the episodes that we’re expected to see this year. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts and may not be in the right order.
- Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6
- Promortyus – Get off my face broh
- Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one. (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)
- Childrick of Mort – Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.
- The vat of acid episode – The one with the acid vat, broth.
As for the dates the episodes will be aired, here is what the schedule is expected to be, which is subject to change:
- Episode 6: May 3
- Episode 7: May 10
- Episode 8: May 17
- Episode 9: May 24
- Episode 10 (finale): May 31
After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of the show. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”
So even when the season ends, likely on the last day of May, we’ll still have 60 more episodes left to enjoy according to the deal Adult Swim signed for the show. The big question will be how long we’ll have to wait after the Season 4 finale before Season 5 premieres.
In the meantime, take a look at the Season 4 trailer again.
How much did you see in the trailer that wasn’t in Episode 6 tonight? This can give you a clue about what to expect over the next month and which scenes might correspond with which episode titles. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the trailer too. Check out Heavy’s story that’s linked below to learn about all the Easter eggs you might have missed the first time you watched the Season 4 trailer.
