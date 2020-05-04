How Many Episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ Are Left in Season 4 After Tonight?

Tonight we get to watch Season 4 Episode 6 of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim after a long hiatus. But after tonight, how many more episodes will viewers have to enjoy before they have to endure a long wait again for Season 5? Read on for more details about Season 4 and the upcoming schedule for the show.

Four More Episodes Will Air Before the Season Ends

Sadly, there is only a month left of Rick and Morty Season 4.

After tonight, four more episodes are airing in Season 4, including the finale. This will give us a total of 10 new episodes for the new season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Then on November 10, he tweeted that the full season is going to be 10 episodes long.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

He wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

Tonight is Episode 6, which leaves us with four episodes left.

Remaining Episode Titles

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the rest of the episodes that we’re expected to see this year. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts and may not be in the right order.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one. (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.

The vat of acid episode – The one with the acid vat, broth.

As for the dates the episodes will be aired, here is what the schedule is expected to be, which is subject to change:

Episode 6: May 3

Episode 7: May 10

Episode 8: May 17

Episode 9: May 24

Episode 10 (finale): May 31

After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of the show. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

So even when the season ends, likely on the last day of May, we’ll still have 60 more episodes left to enjoy according to the deal Adult Swim signed for the show. The big question will be how long we’ll have to wait after the Season 4 finale before Season 5 premieres.

In the meantime, take a look at the Season 4 trailer again.

Rick and Morty: The Other Five (Official Trailer) | May 3 | adult swimhttp://www.rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-04-01T04:38:57Z

How much did you see in the trailer that wasn’t in Episode 6 tonight? This can give you a clue about what to expect over the next month and which scenes might correspond with which episode titles. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the trailer too. Check out Heavy’s story that’s linked below to learn about all the Easter eggs you might have missed the first time you watched the Season 4 trailer.

READ NEXT: New ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Trailer: Every Easter Egg & Clue You Missed