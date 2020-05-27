How to Get HBO Max for Free or with HBO Now or Go

HBO Max launches on May 27, 2020, but how do you get the new streaming service for free? Read on for more details, including how to access the service if you have HBO Now or HBO Go.
Getting HBO Max for Free
If you don’t already have an HBO subscription of any kind, you can still qualify for a free trial of HBO Max to see if you like the new streaming service. Just create an account here and you’ll be given a free trial that’s available for new customers only.
You’ll only get seven days free, but that should be enough to test the service. After that, you’ll be charged $14.99 a month.
Getting HBO Max with HBO Go or an HBO Cable Subscription
If you have access to HBO Go (which comes with a cable HBO subscription), then you might already have free access to HBO Max.
You’ll have free access to HBO Max if you already subscribe to HBO (and thus HBO Go) through one of the following providers:
- All West Communications
- Altice One
- Antietam
- Armstrong
- AT&T
- Atlantic Broadband
- ATMC
- Bardstown Cable
- Bend Broadband
- Bristol TN Essential Services
- Buckeye Broadband
- C Spire
- Cedar Falls Utilities
- Cincinnati Bell Fioptics
- Comporium
- Consolidated Cable Vision
- Consolidated Communications
- Conway Corporation
- Cox
- CTV Beam – East Alabama
- DIRECTV
- DIRECTV Puerto Rico
- Docomo Pacific
- Easton Cable Velocity
- Eatel Video, LLC
- ENTOUCH
- EPB Fiber Optics
- EPlus Broadband
- Etex Communications
- Fidelity Communications
- Grande Communications
- GTA
- GVTC Communications
- Hawaiian Telcom
- HBC
- Home Telecom
- Hotwire Communications
- HTC Digital Cable
- ImOn Communications
- Inter Mountain Cable
- Liberty Cablevision of PR
- Long Lines
- LUS Fiber
- MCTV
- MetroCast
- MetroNet
- MIDHUDSON
- Morris Broadband
- Nex-Tech
- NORWOOD
- Optimum
- Orbitel
- Paul Bunyan Communications
- Point Broadband
- Rainier Connect
- RCN
- San Bruno Cable TV
- Shentel
- Sparklight
- Spectrum
- Suddenlink
- TDS
- Vast Broadband
- Verizon
- Wave Broadband
- WOW!
If you have a digital subscription from these providers, then you’ll also get HBO Max for free:
- Apple TV Channels
- Hulu
- YouTube TV
If you have an HBO subscription through the following internet or wireless providers, you’ll also have free access to HBO Max.
- AT&T
- Consolidated Communications
- Liberty
- Optimum
- Verizon
HBO says they are adding more cable providers so if you’re not on the list now, you might still be added later.
So if your provider is supported, how do you sign in? Just follow these steps at this link. HBO details how to sign in with a TV provider via a phone or tablet, a computer, or a TV.
Getting HBO Max with HBO Now
If you already have a subscription to HBO Now, then you also have a subscription to HBO Max. You should already have access to HBO Max at no extra cost if you meet these qualifications for HBO Now:
- You’re a direct-billed customer with HBO Now AND
- You’re billed through Apple, Google Play, Samsung, Optimum, Verizon Fios Internet, Consolidated Communications, and Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico
If you meet the above qualifications, then on May 27 your HBO Now app will automatically update to the HBO Max app.
Your app may not update, however, if you don’t have updates automatically set to update on your phone. You may need to go to your app settings and check if the HBO Now app needs to update.
Supported Devices
HBO notes that the following devices support HBO Max.
The following phones are supported:
- Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch (with iOS 12.2 or later)
- Android phone and tablets (with Android OS 5 or later)
The following computers are supported:
- PC with Windows 7 or later
- Mac with macOS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
- Google Chromebooks
As long as they use these browsers:
- The latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge for Windows
- Safari version 10 or later
- Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 only)
And the following TVs or TV devices are supported:
- Android TV (with Android OS 5 or later) (Includes most Sony Android TVs 2016 models and later, and AT&T Streaming TV box.
- Apple TV (4th gen or later) with the latest tvOS software. If you have an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd gen), see here for other ways to stream on your TV.
- PlayStation 4: Download the HBO Max app on your PlayStation 4 and sign in.
- Samsung TV (2016 models and later): Download the HBOMax app on your Samsung TV and sign in. HBO notes: “Not all Samsung TV models are supported. For a list of compatible TV models, go to HBO Max on Samsung TV and choose Compatible devices.”
- Xbox One: Download the HBO Max app on your Xbox One and sign in.
- Chromecast: Cast HBO Max from your phone or tablet to your TV.
- Airplay: Share HBO Max with your Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation).
- HDMI cable: Connect your computer, phone, or tablet to your TV.
