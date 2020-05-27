How to Get HBO Max for Free or with HBO Now or Go

HBO Max launches on May 27, 2020, but how do you get the new streaming service for free? Read on for more details, including how to access the service if you have HBO Now or HBO Go.

Getting HBO Max for Free

If you don’t already have an HBO subscription of any kind, you can still qualify for a free trial of HBO Max to see if you like the new streaming service. Just create an account here and you’ll be given a free trial that’s available for new customers only.

You’ll only get seven days free, but that should be enough to test the service. After that, you’ll be charged $14.99 a month.

Getting HBO Max with HBO Go or an HBO Cable Subscription

If you have access to HBO Go (which comes with a cable HBO subscription), then you might already have free access to HBO Max.

You’ll have free access to HBO Max if you already subscribe to HBO (and thus HBO Go) through one of the following providers:

All West Communications

Altice One

Antietam

Armstrong

AT&T

Atlantic Broadband

ATMC

Bardstown Cable

Bend Broadband

Bristol TN Essential Services

Buckeye Broadband

C Spire

Cedar Falls Utilities

Cincinnati Bell Fioptics

Comporium

Consolidated Cable Vision

Consolidated Communications

Conway Corporation

Cox

CTV Beam – East Alabama

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Puerto Rico

Docomo Pacific

Easton Cable Velocity

Eatel Video, LLC

ENTOUCH

EPB Fiber Optics

EPlus Broadband

Etex Communications

Fidelity Communications

Grande Communications

GTA

GVTC Communications

Hawaiian Telcom

HBC

Home Telecom

Hotwire Communications

HTC Digital Cable

ImOn Communications

Inter Mountain Cable

Liberty Cablevision of PR

Long Lines

LUS Fiber

MCTV

MetroCast

MetroNet

MIDHUDSON

Morris Broadband

Nex-Tech

NORWOOD

Optimum

Orbitel

Paul Bunyan Communications

Point Broadband

Rainier Connect

RCN

San Bruno Cable TV

Shentel

Sparklight

Spectrum

Suddenlink

TDS

Vast Broadband

Verizon

Wave Broadband

WOW!

If you have a digital subscription from these providers, then you’ll also get HBO Max for free:

Apple TV Channels

Hulu

YouTube TV

If you have an HBO subscription through the following internet or wireless providers, you’ll also have free access to HBO Max.

AT&T

Consolidated Communications

Liberty

Optimum

Verizon

HBO says they are adding more cable providers so if you’re not on the list now, you might still be added later.

So if your provider is supported, how do you sign in? Just follow these steps at this link. HBO details how to sign in with a TV provider via a phone or tablet, a computer, or a TV.

Getting HBO Max with HBO Now

If you already have a subscription to HBO Now, then you also have a subscription to HBO Max. You should already have access to HBO Max at no extra cost if you meet these qualifications for HBO Now:

You’re a direct-billed customer with HBO Now AND

You’re billed through Apple, Google Play, Samsung, Optimum, Verizon Fios Internet, Consolidated Communications, and Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico

If you meet the above qualifications, then on May 27 your HBO Now app will automatically update to the HBO Max app.

Your app may not update, however, if you don’t have updates automatically set to update on your phone. You may need to go to your app settings and check if the HBO Now app needs to update.

Supported Devices

HBO notes that the following devices support HBO Max.

The following phones are supported:

Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch (with iOS 12.2 or later)

Android phone and tablets (with Android OS 5 or later)

The following computers are supported:

PC with Windows 7 or later

Mac with macOS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later

Google Chromebooks

As long as they use these browsers:

The latest version of Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge for Windows

Safari version 10 or later

Internet Explorer 11 (Windows 10 only)

And the following TVs or TV devices are supported:

Android TV (with Android OS 5 or later) (Includes most Sony Android TVs 2016 models and later, and AT&T Streaming TV box.

Apple TV (4th gen or later) with the latest tvOS software. If you have an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd gen), see here for other ways to stream on your TV.

PlayStation 4: Download the HBO Max app on your PlayStation 4 and sign in.

Download the HBO Max app on your PlayStation 4 and sign in. Samsung TV (2016 models and later): Download the HBOMax app on your Samsung TV and sign in. HBO notes: “Not all Samsung TV models are supported. For a list of compatible TV models, go to HBO Max on Samsung TV and choose Compatible devices.”

Xbox One: Download the HBO Max app on your Xbox One and sign in.

Chromecast: Cast HBO Max from your phone or tablet to your TV.

Airplay: Share HBO Max with your Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation).

HDMI cable: Connect your computer, phone, or tablet to your TV.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates