HTGAWM Season 7: Is How to Get Away With Murder Canceled or Renewed?

The season 6 finale of How to Get Away With Murder airs on Thursday, May 14 at 10/9c on ABC. Unfortunately for fans of the hit Shonda Rhimes show, this marks the end of HTGAWM, as the season 6 finale is also the series finale and the show will not be renewed for any additional seasons. There will be no season 7.

When it was announced that the show would be ended after six seasons, HTGAWM creator Peter Nowalk talked to Deadline about the difficult decision. He said “Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do – as it did here. For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

The ‘HTGAWM’ Cast Took to Social Media to Say Their Goodbyes to the Show

Ahead of the series finale, the series regulars (many of whom have been with the show since its pilot episode) used social media as a medium through which they could show thanks for the show that was such an important part of their careers and lives, and to say goodbye to filming it alongside one another.

Viola Davis shared a handful of posts looking back on the six seasons of How to Get Away With Murder. In one photo series, she shared photos alongside the show’s main cast; in the caption, she wrote “Look at my beautiful co-stars! In every way!! Love, love, love them ALL!!!!” Another post featured all 6 seasons’ promotional posters; reminiscing, she wrote “Wow! What an amazing journey it’s been! Who’s been riding with #AnnaliseKeating since Day 1?”

Aja Naomi King, who starred on the show as Michael Pratt, shared a promo video for the finale episode with her followers, writing “After SIX seasons, the people and the stories we have all come to know and love, are coming to an end. The END of #HTGAWM …I’m not ready, are you???” Looking back on some favorite memories with her cast, she shared another post, saying “There is so much love here. Hope you enjoy tonight. The final episode.”

‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Series Finale Preview

The official synopsis for the series finale episode, entitled “Stay,” reads “Annalise discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank and Bonnie threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed.”

Without giving any spoilers away, Viola Davis teased the series finale to Variety. In an interview, she said “I don’t know if I’m into happy endings, I’m into great endings. I think happy endings sometimes can be a manipulation to give the audience what they want, but in a way that’s pat; in a way that maybe is not a realistic trajectory for the character. But I think this is gonna end exactly the way it should… You know what? It ends perfectly. With all of it, it makes absolute sense.”

The series finale of How to Get Away With Murder airs on Thursday, May 14 at 10/9c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Are Brie Bella and Husband Daniel Bryan Still Together?