Hulu, June 2020: What’s New on Hulu?

June is just around the corner, which means that Hulu will be releasing a number of new shoes and films, while others will be leaving the streaming service. Noteworthy titles like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Meet the Parents will be making their way to Hulu, while a number of fan-favorite TV shows will be arriving, as well.
Read on for a list of what’s new on Hulu in June 2020, and what’s leaving Hulu in June 2020.
June 1
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere
Match Game: Season 5 Premiere
Children’s Hospital: Complete Series
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3
10 Year Plan
4th Man Out
Above & Beyond
Almost Adults
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson’s War
Cliffhanger
Constantine
Dave
Digging for Fire
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2
Honey
Honey 2
I Am Legend
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
Kingpin
Losing Isaiah
Meet Me In Montenegro
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mo’ Money
My Girl
My Girl 2
Nate and Hayes
October Sky
Quigley Down Under
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Sex Drive
The American President
The Cookout
The Marine 3: Homefront
The Pawnbroker
The Scout
The Tuxedo
The Wood
The X-Files
Thelma & Louise
Trade
Treading Water
True Romance (Director’s Cut)
Undertow
Up in the Air
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Women and Sometimes Men
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Zardoz
June 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
June 4
Miss Snake Charmer
June 5
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Shirley
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
June 6
The Appearance
June 7
Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1
June 8
My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1
Radiant: Complete Season 1
From Paris with Love
June 9
The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere
June 10
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7
June 12
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don’t: Series Premiere
Intrigo: Samaria
Child’s Play
Awakenings
Fools Rush In
Poetic Justice
Seven Pounds
June 13
Eye in the Skye
Dragonheart
Windtalkers
June 15
Pan
Breakup at a Wedding
Dustwalker
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
June 17
Nostalgia
June 18
Buffaloed
Crawl
June 19
Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bean
Gigli
Hart’s War
La Bamba
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Natural Born Killers
Out of Sight
The Peacemaker
Tears of the Sun
Zoom
June 19
The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)
June 22
Clemency
XX
June 25
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Charlie’s Angels
June 29
Carrion
June 30
The Gallows Act II
One For The Money
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
6 Souls
That’s My Boy
