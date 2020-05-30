Hulu, June 2020: What’s New on Hulu?

June is just around the corner, which means that Hulu will be releasing a number of new shoes and films, while others will be leaving the streaming service. Noteworthy titles like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Meet the Parents will be making their way to Hulu, while a number of fan-favorite TV shows will be arriving, as well.

Read on for a list of what’s new on Hulu in June 2020, and what’s leaving Hulu in June 2020.

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3

10 Year Plan

4th Man Out

Above & Beyond

Almost Adults

Born to be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson’s War

Cliffhanger

Constantine

Dave

Digging for Fire

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Honey

Honey 2

I Am Legend

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Incident at Loch Ness

Joyride

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

Kingpin

Losing Isaiah

Meet Me In Montenegro

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mo’ Money

My Girl

My Girl 2

Nate and Hayes

October Sky

Quigley Down Under

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Sex Drive

The American President

The Cookout

The Marine 3: Homefront

The Pawnbroker

The Scout

The Tuxedo

The Wood

The X-Files

Thelma & Louise

Trade

Treading Water

True Romance (Director’s Cut)

Undertow

Up in the Air

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Women and Sometimes Men

Wristcutters: A Love Story

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Zardoz

June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 6

The Appearance

June 7

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1

Radiant: Complete Season 1

From Paris with Love

June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere

June 10

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7

June 12

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t: Series Premiere

Intrigo: Samaria

Child’s Play

Awakenings

Fools Rush In

Poetic Justice

Seven Pounds

June 13

Eye in the Skye

Dragonheart

Windtalkers

June 15

Pan

Breakup at a Wedding

Dustwalker

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

June 17

Nostalgia

June 18

Buffaloed

Crawl

June 19

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean

Gigli

Hart’s War

La Bamba

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Natural Born Killers

Out of Sight

The Peacemaker

Tears of the Sun

Zoom

June 19

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

June 22

Clemency

XX

June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Charlie’s Angels

June 29

Carrion

June 30

The Gallows Act II

One For The Money

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

6 Souls

That’s My Boy

READ NEXT: