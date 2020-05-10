‘I Love You’ Mom Quotes on Mother’s Day 2020

Happy Mother’s Day! Whether you’re looking for the perfect way to express how much your mother means to you, or if you just want a new and unique way to say “I love you,” look no further. Below we’ve rounded up our favorite quotes and poems, which can all be used to express how much you love that special women in your life.

Quotes About a Mother’s Love

“I love my mother as trees loves water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights.” – Terri Guillemets

“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” – Hermann Hesse

“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” – Mitch Albom

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” – Robert Browning

“Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” – Stevie Wonder

“We are born of love; Love is our mother.” – Rumi

“Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” – William Makepeace Thackeray

“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie

“Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” – Gail Tsukiyama

You guide me with your loving hand and gentle wisdom. You are always with me through all my troubles. Thank you for being there. I love you, mom. – bayart.com

Short Poems & Rhymes

Mommy, I love you

More than you see.

You have always been there

When I needed you to be.

– Gail M. Russellburg

Super Mom

Mom, you’re a wonderful mother,

So gentle, yet so strong.

The many ways you show you care

Always make me feel I belong.

You’re patient when I’m foolish;

You give guidance when I ask;

It seems you can do most anything;

You’re the master of every task.

You’re a dependable source of comfort;

You’re my cushion when I fall.

You help in times of trouble;

You support me whenever I call.

I love you more than you know;

You have my total respect.

If I had my choice of mothers,

You’d be the one I’d select!

By Joanna Fuchs via poemsource.com

Without You

Mom, without you, there would be no me.

Your love, your attention, your guidance,

have made me who I am.

Without you, I would be lost,

wandering aimlessly,

without direction or purpose.

You showed me the way

to serve, to accomplish, to persevere.

Without you, there would be an empty space

I could never fill, no matter how I tried.

Instead, because of you,

I have joy, contentment, satisfaction and peace.

Thank you, mom.

I have always loved you

and I always will.

By Joanna Fuchs via poemsource.com

