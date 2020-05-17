Ian Ziering & Wife Erin Ludwig Get Divorced

In late 2019, Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering’s then-wife Erin Kristine Ludwig filed for divorce after nine years of marriage citing hectic work schedules. Ziering will appear in tonight’s Beverly Hills, 90210: Behind Closed Doors, which airs on Reelz at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central.

According to the synopsis for the special, “Through first-hand stories, rare footage and photographs–some never seen before–Beverly Hills, 90210: Behind Closed Doors offers a glimpse into this ground-breaking series’ early days through to its enduring impact on the culture.”

Ziering portrayed Steve Sanders on the show from 1990 to 2000 in what is now his best-known role.

Ziering and Ludwig Announced Their Separation in 2019

Ziering announced the separation on Instagram in a now-deleted post in November, 2019. He wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up.” He also revealed that he and his wife had grown apart over the past few years because of their “hectic work schedules.”

“It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational,” he continued. “Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and to be examples of successful co-parents.”

In the same post, he praised his ex, calling her “one of the most incredible women” he has ever met and the best mom to their daughters, Mia and Penna.

He concluded, “We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls. Peace and love, Ian.”

Ludwig confirmed the news on her page, writing “I mean, it is kind of hard to choose an announcing your divorce picture, so I just went with my favorite one of myself? . After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful.”

She thanked everyone reaching out, writing “I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time.”

There Was Drama Following the Split

Following the divorce, TMZ reported that Ziering would pay spousal support, but only if Ludwig “become self-supporting.”

Ludwig responded publicly, saying “It was like, you know what, we’re proud of you and you’re gonna be fine, and a lot of the women supported. But then there was a statement that came out on his side, saying that I had to get a job. Which was interesting because four years ago I started my brand, and I started [my blog] At Home with the Zierings.”

She said she later changed the name of the blog to Elevated with Erin and was often spending days in meetings with PR companies, saying that she does make money.

Now, Ludwig is putting her nursing license to work, deciding to get back into nursing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

