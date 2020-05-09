Top 5 Best Ideas for Mother’s Day During Quarantine

With lockdowns in effect due to COVID-19, you may be looking for things to do in quarantine for Mother’s Day 2020. Going out for brunch with Mom may not be in the cards this year. The Coronavirus pandemic has put an end to dining out and friendly gatherings in many areas. But, that doesn’t mean Mother’s Day can’t be special, even if you can’t spend the day with the special women in your life.

Here are our top 5 best ideas for your mom, sister, grandmother, wife or girlfriend this Mother’s Day.

Homemade High Tea

Whether it’s breakfast or brunch, you could create your own “high tea” atmosphere at home for Mother’s Day. Create a spread with sandwiches or finger foods, whatever you have in the kitchen. If you have crescent roll dough, that’s also a good way to go. You could make mini quiches in muffin pans by putting cheeses, proteins, and/or vegetables of your choice, mixed with egg. Finger sandwich ideas include tuna fish, egg salad, peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, and chicken salad. You could make lemonade or iced tea to also go with your meal.

For the “high tea” hot beverages, you can put out a tea kettle with whatever tea bags you have in the house and whatever sweeteners or sugars you have available.

Have a Picnic

If the weather is nice, lay down a blanket outside on your lawn and have a little picnic with your mom, grandmother, sister, or other special woman in your life. For those in an area with less than ideal weather for a picnic, have a “carpet picnic”. Create an indoor picnic scene in your living room on the floor, in your front hall, or even in your bedroom.

You could make simple foods like sandwiches, veggies with dip, hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, and cupcakes. Or, you could jazz it up with a bigger meal. A great touch would be to make some of your mother’s favorite foods. That will show her you’ve put extra thought into your plans for her. And, if you have champagne, that could make for a special, bubbly brunch.

Create a Scavenger Hunt

For those who like to play games, a scavenger hunt could be a great option. There are two ways you could do this. One way is to make a list of items that your mom needs to find and gather in order to complete the list and get her prize. Another way is to leave clues that lead to one another all around the house, written on pieces of paper. Ultimately, these will lead her to her prize.

The prize can be as simple as a hug from you, her gifts, or a nice Mother’s Day meal.

Host a Mother’s Day Virtual Party

If you can’t be with your loved ones for the special day, perhaps a virtual hangout will be a good idea. Using Zoom, Google Hangouts, Facetime, whatever you can, create a party or hangout session. Invite brothers, sisters, friends, moms, grandmothers, cousins, you name it. So many people are at home and could be available for at least an hour of their day, right?

Create a Family Slideshow

Mother’s Day could be a good time to create a family slideshow and walk down memory lane together. This is a sentimental gift for your loved ones and can be fun to remember all the good times when you’ve been stuck inside.

Other variations of this are to simply go through family photo albums together, watch old home movies, or create a new scrapbook together. You could print out recent pics or use photos from the past to do this.

Happy Mother’s Day!

