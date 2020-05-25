IHOP’s Memorial Day Hours Open & Menu Specials 2020

Is IHOP open or closed for Memorial Day 2020 this year? The good news is that yes, IHOP is open today, May 25, 2020. Hours may vary at restaurants due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the stores are definitely open for some delicious Memorial Day meals.

IHOP Stores Are Open Today & Hours May Vary By Location

A representative from IHOP told Heavy: “IHOP is open on Memorial Day, but guests should check with their local IHOP as hours vary by location.”

You can find your local IHOP by going to the ‘locations’ webpage and then entering your location at the top. You should also note that many IHOP locations have changed their hours due to the coronavirus outbreak. The restaurant locator will let you know what the hours are at your location and whether dine-in eating is available, along with delivery, curbside pickup in select locations, and online ordering.

A representative from IHOP also let Heavy know that although the store isn’t offering any specials specifically for Memorial Day, “(We) would recommend IHOP’s Family Feasts, which are available for delivery and curbside pick-up and serve a family of 4.”

There are three types of Family Feasts to choose from. The Breakfast Family Feast includes buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, or French toast with scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, hickory-smoked bacon, and pork sausage links. The Pancake Creations Family Feast includes buttermilk pancakes with a choice of two toppings, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, and hickory-smoked bacon or pork sausage links. The Lunch/Dinner Family Feast includes buttermilk crispy chicken strips, buttermilk pancakes or French fries or Belgian waffles, and Churros bites with cupcake icing dipping sauce.

IHOP also sent out a chainwide email just a couple of days before Memorial Day noting that if you order through their website or mobile app, you can get 20% off your very first order if you use the code IHOP20 at checkout.

IHOP notes at the top of its homepage:

In response to guidance from the Government on how restaurants can help limit the spread of Coronavirus, we are taking certain actions to increase social distancing in our restaurants for the protection of our Team Members and guests. This means we’re reducing the number of Team Members working in the restaurant at any one time. To ensure we can meet the increased demand for carry-out and delivery for all our guests, we’re also limiting the variety of options offered.”

So if you’re ordering delivery or carry-out and your favorite item isn’t on the menu, it might not have made the cut for the limited variety of options from IHOP. But that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever.

According to IHOP’s website, among the specials right now are cereal pancakes, so that could be fun to try. They come in flavors including Fruity Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Cap’N Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

IHOP has put numerous policies in place to help protect the health of its employees and customers. You can read a letter from the President of IHOP, Jay Johns, here. In the letter, Johns notes that safety steps IHOP has implemented include regimented cleaning and sanitizing procedures, face coverings for team members, reduced guest capacity in waiting rooms and dining rooms for social distancing, hand sanitizer bottles or stations at entrance, single-use paper menus, condiments only available upon request in single-use containers, strict team member protocols, and wellness checks for team members before their shifts.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates