Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2020?

As with other federal holidays, Memorial Day means that many businesses and services will be closed today. This includes the U.S. stock market, which is closed on Memorial Day today and will be open again for regular hours on Tuesday, May 26.

The Stock Market Is Closed Today & Reopening Tomorrow

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed today, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. They will both resume their normal trading hours on Tuesday.

The New York Stock Exchange observes all U.S. holidays. You can see a full list of trading hours and observed holidays here. Other holidays that the NYSE is closed on include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Good Friday, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, May 26, the NYSE will reopen and then close at its regular time. The pre-opening session will begin at 6:30 a.m. Eastern, where orders can be entered and queued until the Opening Auction. And the core trading session, with the Opening Auction, will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Trading will continue until 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. So yes, the stock market will resume its regular hours the day after Memorial Day.

The NYSE typically closes early the day after Thanksgiving and the day before Christmas. However, regular hours the day after Memorial Day do not change.

According to Nasdaq’s observed holiday calendar, Nasdaq’s U.S. Equity and Options Markets are also closed today. Other holidays the Nasdaq is closed include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day. The markets close early the day after Thanksgiving and on Christmas Eve, just like the NYSE.

Nasdaq will resume regular hours on Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

The London Stock Exchange is observing a Spring Bank Holiday today, so trading there is also shut down today.

If you buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, those are done online and are not part of the stock market. So buying and selling for those will continue as usual on the holiday. Last year, Bitcoin was priced around the same price it is now and then jumped to $14,000 by end of Memorial Day, News BTC reported. Previous years haven’t followed that same pattern, so there’s really no way to guess what will happen to cryptocurrency on Memorial Day. For many, that’s a good reason to keep an eye on cryptocurrency today.

The NYSE Will Partially Reopen Its Trading Floor the Day After Memorial Day

The New York Stock Exchange’s trading floor has been closed since March 23. It will partially reopen its trading floor the day after Memorial Day on May 26, CNBC reported. About 80 floor brokers (25% of the prior number) will be on the floor. Anyone who goes on the floor will have to sign a document saying they understand the risks and have their temperature taken. The NYSE will be indemnified from lawsuits in the document that participants sign, CNBC reported. People entering the building must also agree to not take public transportation to arrive at the NYSE floor.

