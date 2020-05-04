Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 5/4

NBC’s The Voice is airing an all-new episode tonight, May 4, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The episode is the first of the “live” episodes, which will continue throughout the rest of this season.

According to the episode synopsis, during tonight’s episode, the winner from the 4-way Knockout will be revealed. Then, “the remaining Top 17 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 9.”

The coaches and contestants will each be broadcast from their homes, and host Carson Daly will be broadcast from inside The Voice studio where he will be with a bare-bones group of production crew who are practicing social distancing and taking safety precautions.

There will also be a new episode of The Voice airing tomorrow night, May 5, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. These episodes are going to be broadcast mostly live, though the performances for tonight have been pre-recorded.

Live Voting Starts on May 4

There are three ways to vote for your favorite contestant on The Voice: online, through The Voice Official App or through Xfinity.

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android. To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile.

If you don’t want to download the app, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. There is a limit of 10 votes per artist per email address during applicable voting windows for some votes, and starting on Tuesday, May 5, there will be a limit of one vote per artist per email address.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

‘The Voice’ Finale Airs Next Month

Right now, The Voice is only airing on Monday nights. Next week, that will change with the Top 17 performers showing off their acts on Monday and a brand-new results show airing on Tuesday which will cause the number of contestants left to drop to 9.

According to coach John Legend, The Voice only had three weeks of live shows planned in the first place, so if the schedule stays the same, then the finale will air before the end of May.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” Legend told the Associated Press in March. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

Obviously, the plans are much more concrete at this point now that May is right around the corner. Watch live tonight to see the winner from the first-ever 4-way Knockout round being revealed and see which of the contestants make it through to the Top 9 show.

Tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC to watch the show in an all-new from-home format.

READ NEXT: American Idol 2020 Live Shows Schedule Change: How It Works