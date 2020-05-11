Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 5/11

There is a new episode of NBC’s The Voice on air tonight, May 11, 2020. The episode airs at 8 p.m. on NBC, and the next new episode airs tomorrow, May 12, at 8 p.m.

According to the synopsis for tonight’s episode, The Voice top 9 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for a chance at a coveted spot in the finale.

The coaches and contestants will each be broadcast from their homes, and host Carson Daly will be broadcast from inside The Voice studio where he will be with a bare-bones group of production crew who are practicing social distancing and taking safety precautions.

There will also be a new episode of The Voice airing tomorrow night, May 12, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. That episode is a one-hour results show that will reveal which contestants got enough votes to make it to the top 4.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Finale Airs on Tuesday, May 19

The finale of Season 18 of The Voice airs next Tuesday night at 8 p.m. That means there are four episodes left including tonight’s before a winner is crowned.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season:

Monday, May 11: Top 9 Performances

Top 9 Performances Tuesday, May 12: Top 4 Reveal Show

Top 4 Reveal Show Monday, May 18: Top 4 Performances

Top 4 Performances Tuesday, May 19: Three-hour season finale and results show

As part of the Tuesday, May 19 season finale, the show will air a “Cutdown Show” during the first hour, and they will relive the Top 4 artists’ performances before the winner is crowned. During this first hour, viewers will check in live with host Carson Daly as the contestants prepare for the live two-hour season finale.

Live Voting Will Open After the Show

After tonight’s show, viewers need to vote to ensure their favorite contestant makes it through to next week’s finale. There are currently three ways to vote for The Voice: on the app, online, or through Xfinity.

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

If you don’t want to download the app, you can vote online at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote instead. Unlike earlier in the season where you could vote ten times per contestant, there is now a limit of one vote per email address.

Starting tonight, Monday, May 11, 2020, there will be an extra way to vote; Xfinity customers will be able to use their Xfinity X1 set-top box. Users will only have to follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast feed and for up to 1 hour after. Or, search for The Voice during the broadcast or up to 1 hour after and follow the directions on the page.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

Tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC to watch the show in an all-new from-home format.

