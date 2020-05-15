Is Wes Gibbins Still Alive on ‘How to Get Away With Murder’?

Whether or not Wes Gibbins is still alive has been one of the biggest questions of the final season of How to Get Away with Murder. Wes “died” in Season 3 during a house fire, but his character has repeatedly been mentioned throughout the series.

In a shocking twist, Wes was shown speaking at the funeral for Annalise Keating. Fans were left with more questions than answers. Was it a dream or is Wes really still alive? If he is alive, how did he get away and where has he been this whole time?

This article is being updated live.

THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING: If you do not want to be spoiled, do not continue reading this article.

Live Updates on The Series Finale of ‘How to Get Away with Murder’

At the end of last weeks episode, we find out that Hannah is dead after Bonnie told Frank that Hannah and Sam were his parents, meaning he is a product of incest. Hannah was potentially a key witness in Annalises case.

Early in the episode, we learn that Annalise suspects Wes might be a witness in the case, that he wrote his confession and stashed it in a safe deposit box. She’s also worried that Frank might have turned on her, but Teagan tells her that Frank is “ride or die” for her, just like herself and Bonnie.

Theories on Wes’ Return

One possibility is that fans were misled this entire time–that Wes is not alive at all and that it was just a dream envisioned by Annalise. At the beginning of Season 6, Annalise pictured her own funeral while she was in rehab. She could have also pictured Wes speaking at her memorial.

One theory is that Wes has been alive this entire time and that Annalise helped him to escape, meaning she’s always known of his whereabouts.

Another possible answer could be that Wes has a twin. It’s a plot twist that often happens during soap operas, but could explain why Wes was shown at Annalise’s funeral.

The final new episode of How to Get Away With Murder aired at 10 p.m. on ABC.

READ NEXT: HTGAWM Spoilers: Who Is ‘How to Get Away With Murder’s FBI Informant?