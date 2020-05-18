Are Jamie & Trevor Still Together on ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’?

On the finale for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, three couples flew to Nashville for the final performance: Bri Stauss & Chris Watson, Jamie Gabrielle & Trevor Holmes, and Matt Ranaudo & Rudi Gutierrez. Whether or not they won, all of the couples could potentially still be together. So, are Jamie and Trevor going strong all these months later? Here’s what we know.

On the Show, Jamie Said She Was Falling In Love

Jamie has said several times on the show that she is “falling in love” with Trevor, even after they had to weather the scandal of his ex-girlfriend Sierra Nielsen’s friend, Natascha Bessez, coming into the house in episode two and warning Jamie about his cheating ways.

And Natascha wasn’t the only one calling Trevor out. When the cast was announced, Reality Steve said that he received many emails about Trevor’s less-than-stellar dating history.

“Everything I’ve gotten about him after this cast was announced were women coming forward talking about what a dog he is. And just after tweeting last night, 4 more women emailed to tell me what a f*ck boy he is. So Jamie has no idea what she’s in for once this is all said done. He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I’m in double digits now of women who’ve contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways,” wrote Reality Steve.

But despite all of this, Jamie is falling head over heels for Trevor — and it seems mutual. In the finale, he says that the show has been “a truly intense situation” and that he’s “never fallen for someone that shares the same passion for music” that he does.

But We Don’t Think They’re Together

In April, Trevor posted a song to Instagram called “Better to You,” which featured the lyrics, “I wish I was a little bit better at saying how I feel. Telling you what’s on my mind even if it’s hard to hear. I wish I was a little bit better at picking my phone, realizing what I had before it was gone. Of all the things I just didn’t do, I wish that I’d been better to you.”

His caption on the post also said, “Quarantine got me in my feels. This alone time has been great for writing. Started this one today ‘Better To You.’ Felt cute, might delete.”

That doesn’t seem to spell good things for Trevor and Jamie. Plus, on the finale, there was no update given about them at the end of the episode. You know The Bachelor would have been all over that if the two of them had stayed together because the franchise loves to point out its success stories.

Finally, the newest post by Reality Steve about Trevor talks about how the aspiring singer has a connection to the family who owns the resort where Listen to Your Heart was filmed. That’s not huge news, but it’s a weird coincidence. Is it possible Trevor went on the show “for the wrong reasons,” i.e. he was there to get exposure for his singing career and would do anything to get the finale?

So, we don’t think they’re still together. But that’s OK because both Jamie and Trevor would make great contestants for future Bachelor in Paradise seasons and we fully expect the producers to pull cast members from Listen to Your Heart.

The Bachelor franchise will hopefully return later this year with Clare Crawley’s season of Bachelorette.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelorette’ is Casting New Men for Clare Crawley