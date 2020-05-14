Filipino Model Janine Almario Sends Racy Photo to Chris Hemsworth on Facebook

Janine Almario is the Filipino Instagram model who sent Chris Hemsworth a racy photo while the Thor star was joining the All In Challenge.

In his May 13 video, Hemsworth promised the winner of his All In Challenge tickets to the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder. The All In Challenge was launched by Michael Rubin on April 14 as a means to raise money for coronavirus relief. The money raised for Hemsworth’s prize will go toward helping Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels America and Americas Food Fund.

Almario’s response to Hemsworth was to post a photo showing her in a skin-tight flesh-colored suit. The pictured was accompanied with the caption, “Hi Chris, how’s quarantine?”

On her public Instagram page, Almario goes by the name Janet Guzman. Guzman has 1.3 million followers. A few hours before sending a photo to Chris Hemsworth, Guzman posted the below photo with a caption reading, “One day this will all be yours.”

Almario’s photo appears multiple times on fashion brand Fashion Nova’s Instagram page. According to her Facebook page, Almario has also modeled for the brand, Kloset Envy.

