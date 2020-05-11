Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander Reacts to Jerry Stiller’s Death

Longtime actor Jerry Stiller died of natural causes at the age of 92. His death was announced on Twitter by his son, actor Ben Stiller. Jerry Stiller is perhaps best known for his role in Seinfeld as Frank Costanza, the father of main character George Costanza.

Shortly after news of Stiller’s death broke, Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on the famous show, posted a tribute to the man who played his on-screen father.

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

He wrote: “Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.”

He soon followed up that tweet with another:

Yeah. I adored this man. pic.twitter.com/4YiaTLJh4C — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

He wrote: “Yeah. I adored this man,” along with a photo of the two together.

Stiller & Alexander Were On-Screen Father & Son For Many Years

Jerry Stiller appeared in Seinfeld as Frank Costanza in 26 episodes over the course of five seasons. Jason Alexander played the role of his son, George Costanza. In the show, the two constantly butt heads and rarely get along. A recurring theme in the show is George Costanza’s attempts to be more independent of his parents, which he frequently fails to do.

This is a compilation of Frank Costanza’s funniest moments on the show:

Seinfeld | Frank Costanza"Frank Costanza is played by Jerry Stiller and is George's father in the sitcom Seinfeld. He his highly eccentric and very quick to anger. Former cook in the Army and detests removing his shoes in other people's homes. Due to his work as a businessmen traveling to Korea, he speaks Korean. He invents the "holiday" Festivus, as a reaction to cultural commercialism of Christmas, and which George has few fond memories of. Co-creator of the "manssiere". He associates with a strange lawyer who wears a cape." 2013-05-13T18:14:18.000Z

Stiller spoke to Esquire in 2005 about his role as Frank Costanza. He said that he was brought in to replace the first actor cast as Costanza, and he was supposed to wear a bald wig and act meek. He continued, “after a couple of days I realized that acting meek was going to get me fired just like the last guy. On the fourth day, I said to Larry David, ‘This ain’t workin’. Can I do it my way?'”

The scene started and Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother, started yelling at him and this time, he yelled back. Alexander then told Stiller, “Don’t be afraid to hit me,” at which point Stiller replied: “But you’re my son. You’re thirty-five years old! I can’t do that.” Later on in the scene, Alexander as George Costanza asked his father for the car keys and Stiller said, “Bang! I gave him this whack. Everybody screamed. Then Estelle went over to Larry and said, ‘Can I hit him, too?'”

Others Have Posted Tributes on Social Media to the Late Actor & Comedian

Since Ben Stiller posted the news of his father’s death, many actors and comedians have been posting tributes and mourning his passing. Comedian Sarah Cooper posted:

I could watch this all day and I probably will. RIP Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/GFkZHFpVYL — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 11, 2020

She wrote: “I could watch this all day and I probably will. RIP Jerry Stiller.”

Actress Leah Remini posted on Instagram:

She wrote in part: “I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather… I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry.“

Susan Eisenberg posted:

So very sorry, Ben! Your father and mother were gems to so many! May his memory be a blessing to you and your family. 💓#JerryStiller pic.twitter.com/m9qJlzP4Yo — Susan Eisenberg (@susaneisenberg1) May 11, 2020

She wrote: “So very sorry, Ben! Your father and mother were gems to so many! May his memory be a blessing to you and your family.”

Actor Josh Gad posted:

My heart goes out to @RedHourBen & his entire family on this very difficult loss. Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus https://t.co/qDb9fFvrHB — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 11, 2020

He wrote: “My heart goes out to [Ben Stiller] & his entire family on this very difficult loss. Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus.”

READ NEXT: Pastor Darrin Patrick Dies at 49, Seacoast Church Says