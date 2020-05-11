Jenelle Evans Celebrates Mother’s Day at the Beach

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans celebrated Mother’s Day at the beach with her kids and husband David Eason. The star took to Instagram on Monday to share the photos from her holiday.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” the North Carolina native wrote. “Little late on posting but I hope you all had a good one. I’m so grateful I could have all the kids together this year.”

Evans responded to a fan who called her out for not wishing her own mother, Barbara Evans, a happy Mother’s Day. “Just because I didn’t ‘flaunt it’ online, doesn’t mean I didn’t care,” she wrote back.

The pictures showed Evans with her three children and Eason’s oldest child, 12-year-old Maryssa Eason. Evans had 10-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis; 5-year-old Kaiser Griffth with ex Nathan Griffith and 3-year-old Ensley Eason with her husband.

Recently, Evans has been active about posting social media updates that show her spending time with her kids. Another thing the 28-year-old has enjoyed doing during quarantine is posting videos to TikTok.

In April, she hit back at fans that were body shaming her. “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing,” she wrote. The post has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Evans and Eason Are on Better Terms After Their Rock Past

Evans and Eason have had a volatile relationship, but they’ve recently reconnected. “I don’t care what they say, I love you no matter what. Here’s to new beginnings,” she recently wrote. “Striving to be happy and I think it’s working,” she added in another.

Their reconciliation comes after Evans got a temporary restraining order against her husband in November, a week after she announced their breakup. “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she said in the court documents, as noted by E! News.

She accused Eason of physical and verbal abuse, in addition to killing their French bulldog, Nugget, in April 2019. The incident led Evans to be fired from Teen Mom 2 and briefly losing custody of her kids, E! News reported.

The Evans and Easons Celebrated Easter Together, Including Barbara

Though the star has struggled to have a stable relationship with her mother in the past–especially concerning Eason–the family was able to enjoy Easter together this year. “I cannot begin to say how happy I am that everyone got along today!” she wrote on April 12. “If you’ve been following my story since I was 16, you would think this day would never come!”

Barbara helped cook to the meal and all the kids participating in Easter traditions, like dyeing and hunting Easter eggs. “Home cooked meal by my mom, David having normal conversations with my mom, dyed some eggs with the kiddos, and hunted for more eggs,” Evans wrote. “Today couldn’t have went any better. Here’s to new beginnings!”

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Posts Poolside Bikini TikTok Video