Jerry Stiller’s Cause of Death: How Did Ben Stiller’s Dad Die?

Veteran actor Jerry Stiller died, his son Ben Stiller announced on Twitter early Monday morning. He was 92 years old. The comedian’s cause of death was natural causes.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben Stiller wrote. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jerry Stiller was best known by most as his character Frank Costanza on the shit show Seinfeld. His next huge hit came the following decade where he played Arthur Spooner on the sitcom, The King of Queens.

Though comedian might be what many people associate with Stiller, he was also involved in theater, the New York Times reported. In 1975, he appeared in Terrence McNally’s The Ritz in 1975 and in 1985 he had a role in David Rabe’s Hurlyburly. He also appeared in “The Threepenny Opera.

When it came to the screen, he did much more than just make people laugh. He played a detective in 1974’s The Taking of Pelham One, Two, Three and Divine’s husband in the 1988 edition of Hairspray.

Jerry and Ben Still also appeared in several movies together, including The Heartbreak Kid, Zoolander, Heavyweights, Shoeshine and Hot Pursuit.

Jerry Stiller Was Inspired by Comedian Eddie Cantor

Stiller previous said he was inspired by comedian Eddie Cantor. He would listen to Cantor on the radio and related to him because he was Jewish and from the Lower East Side, the same neighborhood in New York City where Stiller grew up. “He worked his way up from being a singing waiter. He had such joy, such energy,” he told ClevelandSeniors.com in 2010 .

Before he became an A-list actor, the star had various side jobs around the city. He would sell Good Humor Ice Cream, mixed cement wash windows for $1.00 a pop in Queens for $1.00 and sold orange juice in Times Square.

“I never thought I would have to do anything else but act. It didn’t matter that I wasn’t making money…I was acting,” the comedian explained about his early days. “We weren’t making any money because nobody was in those days. But it didn’t matter, you were working.”

Stiller Was Married to His Wife For More Than 60 Years

Stiller met his wife, late comedian and actress Anne Meara, in an agent’s office. She had been crying and Stiller offered to buy her a cup of coffee since that’s all he could afford. “I bought her a cup of coffee. That’s all I could afford,” Stiller said, according to the New York Daily News. “Then I said, ‘Can I pick up the check?’ She said, ‘Forget the check, pick up some silverware, stick it in your pocket and let’s get the hell out of here.’ ”

They got married in 1954 and rose to fame in the ’60s where the appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show dozens of times. In their act they would joke about their differences. Stiller was short and Jewish and Meara was Irish American and Catholic, though she converted to Judaism in 1961, the Daily News noted. Meara died in 2015. She and Stiller had been married for more than 60 years.

The couple bonded over their love of acting. “Our marriage has lasted because we have the same feelings of insecurity about being an actor. We needed stability,” Stiller told the Daily News in 2012.

“I don’t miss sex, if you want to know the truth,” he added. “The sex in my life was always being on stage and performing. Anne couldn’t care less. We’ve been lucky enough to find that kind of joy being in front of an audience.”

