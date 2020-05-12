Jesse & Bianca 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Jesse Meester, Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend and star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has a new love interest in his life – a woman named Bianca Rose, whom the reality star met while on a blind date in New York. Jesse, who is featured on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, gushed about Bianca after their first meeting, telling the cameras that she was “gorgeous, authentic and real.”

“The first impression? Bianca is gorgeous. And the way she like, you know, presents herself with confidence, with grace,” Jesse said in his confessional during an earlier episode of What Now. “She’s just very honest, she’s very open, she’s very transparent and authentic and real. I want to get to know her and see where this will take us. I’m really looking forward to seeing her again.”

Despite the immediate sparks, the description for the May 11 episode of What Now? promises some issues between Jesse and Bianca, when their “relationship hits a roadblock,” so fans might be wondering what’s going on between the two today. Are they still together or did their relationship eventually fizzle? Keep reading for details:

Their First Date Was a Success & Sparks Flew Between the Two

Jesse explained during his debut on What Now? that he was opening himself up to love once more, and that he was excited to go on a blind date, which was something he’d never done before. He didn’t know what to expect from the date, and his friends told him very little about Bianca, but he was excited to meet her nonetheless.

“I am now back in New York City. I’m here for meetings, [to] see my friends and tonight I have a blind date, which I’m really looking forward to,” Jesse, 27, said in his confessional. “My friends set it up. I’ve never done it before. In that regard, I’m a virgin.”

Bianca, a 33-year-old teacher, also privately told the cameras that she was looking forward to meeting someone who she could connect with, “Dating in New York City sucks. I’m so used to disappointments, I’m so used to being ghosted. I just want to find someone who’s going to connect with me.”

Although both Jesse and Bianca admitted during separate confessionals that they were nervous about meeting one another, they appeared to have some genuine chemistry, and even a few sparks during their first meeting. When Bianca introduced herself, she immediately complimented Jesse, calling him “very handsome,” while Jesse made a toast.

“I’m really excited to be sitting here with you and glad that our paths have crossed. Thank you for coming,” he told her. “Thank you, I’m glad to meet you,” she added as they clinked their glasses. The two had a relaxed dinner and bonded over their shared love of traveling and of their lives growing up overseas. The date appeared to go well, and the two made plans to connect again later in the week.

Warning: some spoilers on Jesse and Bianca’s relationship ahead. Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s episode.

Jesse Breaks Up With Bianca After She Takes a Job in Israel

Although the sparks were flying during their first date, it looks like there might be some trouble brewing in paradise, according to the description for the May 11 episode of What Now, which states that their relationship “hits a roadblock.” So what happens?

Sadly, after short period of early-relationship bliss, Bianca tells Jesse that she’s taken a job in Israel and that she’s moving there permanently, so she won’t be in New York when Jesse comes back to visit. Jesse is shocked and disappointed by the news because he was hoping to give their relationship a “real chance,” but he tells her he doesn’t want to do long distance because he’s done it before and it didn’t work out. He says that his “heart is in New York,” and he ends their relationship, despite her insistence that they can make things work.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

