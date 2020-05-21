Jesse McCartney Is the Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3

During the season 3 finale of The Masked Singer on May 20, the Turtle finally took off his mask, revealing himself as…

…Jesse McCartney!

After performing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi, the Turtle told the panelists that by performing as a contestant on The Masked Singer, “I’ve learned that I’m resilient. I can pick things up faster than I thought I could.”

For their final guesses, Ken Jeong guessed Nick Jonas, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy guessed Jesse McCartney, Robin Thicke guessed Adam Lambert. Nicole and Jenny turned out to be correct in the end!

Once McCartney removed the Turtle mask, he said “This has been a very, very long road… honestly, I’m just stunned that I’m here… This is an experience that I will never forget, truly.” The judges praised him for his performances all season, and Nicole thanked him for reminding everyone just how talented he is.

The Turtle’s Clues Throughout the Season Pointed to His Celebrity Identity

If you were paying close attention all season to the Turtle’s clues, you may have guessed his celebrity identity before he took his mask off.

Some of the visual items and objects associated with the Turtle’s identity throughout the season included a surfboard, cologne, a gavel, the number 914, a wedding topper, poker chips, and a photo album.

As the season progressed, he also opened up about what he is known for and the struggles he’s faced in his career. He said he is known for not just one thing, and at the start of his career he was “surrounded by other hungry newcomers,” but he “watched as many stars burnt too brightly too quickly.” He said “People have always expected me to act a certain way.” The Turtle revealed that in the past, “I always put myself in last place,” but that the Turtle makes him feel “like a superhero,” giving him time to work on himself “and become stronger.” He also said that “We’ve all had demons to battle” and “As an artist, I was so pigeonholed.”

In his final clue package, the Turtle said “In my career, I’ve definitely had a lot of ‘almost’ moments,” adding “I’ve only grown a thicker shell because performing is what I’m meant to do. Performing on this stage is proof of my resilience.”

The Turtle Grew as a Well-Rounded Performer Throughout Season 3

Throughout the season, the Turtle impressed and surprised the panelists with performances that showed just how multi-talented he is as a performer. He commanded the stage with confidence, displayed serious dance skills, and delivered consistently solid vocals.

Turtle Performs "Fix You" By Coldplay | Season 3 Ep. 15 | THE MASKED SINGER

One of the Turtle’s stand-out performances was when he sang “Fix You” by Coldplay. While the performance was simple, with few added frills, it was clearly an emotional pick for the celebrity performing behind the mask and an excellent choice that showed off his strong singing voice.

Turtle Performs "Jealous" By Nick Jonas | Season 3 Ep. 16 | THE MASKED SINGER

The Turtle secured his place in the finals with a show-stopping rendition of “Jealous” by Nick Jonas, which showed off his showmanship and settled the panelists even more firmly in their prediction that the man behind the mask belonged to a boy band at one point in his career.

The Masked Singer season 4 premieres in Fall 2020 on FOX.

