Jesse Meester Girlfriend Update: Is the 90 Day Fiancé Star Dating?

Jesse Meester, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently starred on the spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, which followed his short-lived romance with a woman named Bianca Rose. The reality star is also featured on the miniseries 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, where he gives viewers an update on his life in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So I’m here grocery shopping for a friend with corona,” Meester tells the cameras in the clip below. “One of my close friends is sick with the coronavirus and is currently in the hospital so I’m picking up groceries for his son. It seems to be a very very strange, dangerous, unprecedented virus.” He adds, “The present moment is really all we ever have. Keeping your family and your loved ones close … it’s really important to do that.”

With his sudden reappearance in the spotlight, fans might be wondering what’s going on with Meester today. Is the reality star dating anybody new? Is he still with Bianca, or have they gone their separate ways? Here’s what we know about Meester’s love life today:

His Relationship With Bianca Fizzled on What Now

Meester was recently dating a woman named Bianca Rose, and their blossoming relationship was highlighted on the 90 Day spinoff What Now?. The two met after friends set them up on a blind date, and they appeared to have an immediate connection.

Bianca, a 33-year-old teacher, met Meester for dinner in New York, and the two had a nice night bonding over their shared love of traveling and growing up abroad. When Bianca first introduced herself, she immediately complimented Jesse, calling him “very handsome,” and Meester toasted to a lovely first date.

“I’m really excited to be sitting here with you and glad that our paths have crossed. Thank you for coming,” he told her. “Thank you, I’m glad to meet you,” she added as they clinked their glasses.

Unfortunately, despite their initial connection, Bianca later told Meester that she took a job in Israel and that she was planning to move there permanently, which put an abrupt end to their relationship. Meester was disappointed by the news because he was hoping to give their relationship a “real chance,” but was the one who broke things off, because his “heart was in New York,” and he didn’t want to date long distance.

He Recently Appeared on the TLC Show Find Love Live

It’s unclear at this time if Meester is dating anybody new today, but he is definitely still looking for love. The reality star recently appeared on the new TLC dating show Find Love Live, which helps single people make connections with others from the safety of their couch, so it looks like Meester is still in the process of finding “the one.”

“When the opportunity to appear on Find Love Live came along, I thought it was an interesting avenue to explore and see if I could meet someone,” he told People in a statement. “Being quarantined at home shouldn’t stop up us from trying to make connections.” In the clip above, Meester was matched with a woman named Haya, who he says had a lot of courage to come on the show. He pops a bottle of champagne and the two share a virtual drink and get to know one another. Although sparks appeared to be flying, it’s unclear if the two are still chatting today, or if Meester even decided to pursue a relationship with her after the episode, which just aired on May 17. However, they talked about meeting up in person once travel restrictions lift, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens between the two in the end.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you check out all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

