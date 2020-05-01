JiggAerobics on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

JiggAerobics founder LaDonte Lotts took his innovative dance and fitness workout company to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get a deal. The episode airs tonight, May 1, 2020, at 8 p.m.

According to the episode synopsis, “An entertainer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gets the Sharks moving as he showcases his unique approach to exercise classes.” Taking a look at the episode photos, it appears as though he gets all the sharks up and moving with him as part of the pitch.

Lotts pitched to Sharks Mark Cuban, Babara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John. The episode was filmed in 2019 as part of season 11 of the show.

Here’s what you should know about JiggAerobics:

1. The Company Was Founded in 2015

Lott founded JiggAerobics in 2015 as a way to fuse dance and his own personal style. He is an entertainer, businessman, and motivational speaker from Houston.

According to the company website, “His biggest goal is to inspire people to achieve a better quality of life, take care of their bodies, and maintain a positive attitude.”

The website also says that Lotts’ personal mantra is “Keep Yo’ Cheese Up,” which, to him, means “staying in your highest spirits at all times and through all diversity.”

2. They Use The ‘Jiggin’ Genre For The Workouts

JiggAerobics uses ‘Jiggin,’ which is a hip-hop genre of dance popular specifically in Baton Rouge. The overall goal of the exercises is to exert maximum muscle force in short periods of time and increase power and endurance over time.

As a trumpet player for the Jukebox Marching band in 2014, Lotts was part of the team responsible for the choreography of halftime shows and routines, leading him to get the idea to organize hour-long weekly fitness and dance classes in the recreational facility.

Then, he realized his passion to make cardio a fun and enjoyable experience for people of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

3. JiggAerobics Offers a Number of Programs and Trainers

The company offers classes and dance events in public locations throughout the south, and the website allows individuals to book private events as well.

Something that is especially applicable today is their option for at-home classes that can be streamed online from their website after purchasing a subscription that costs $9.99 a month.

They also currently offer ‘Live’ P.E. classes Monday-Friday on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. CST for Dance Cardio and 5:00 p.m. CST for HIIT.

4. The Workouts Are Described As Fitness Parties

The dance workout model aspires to reach people that would usually not work out, instead offering a workout as a form of entertainment. JiggAerobics sells their idea of a workout as a fun dance and cultural experience. They offer live classes as well.

According to the website, JiggAerobics exercises are “unrivaled ‘fitness parties’ that blend modern upbeat world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for a total body workout that feels like a celebration.”

Their mission is to use the fitness sessions as a way to spread joy and happiness worldwide and say to “Get ready to ‘Get Lit While You Get Fit.'”

5. They Claim One Workout Can Burn Up To 1000 Calories

According to the press kit, one 30-minute HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout through JiggAerobics can burn 800-1000 calories while having nonstop fun. Comparatively, running burns around 270 calories in the same time period.

A regular 1-hour JiggAerobics Dance Cardio class can burn 700-1000 calories, while cycling burns around 500 calories in the same time period.

Tune in to Shark Tank tonight, May 1, 2020 to see if Lotts gets a deal from one of the Sharks in the Tank.

