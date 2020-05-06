WATCH: JLo Thanks Nurses on National Day

Singer Jennifer Lopez posted three videos of appreciation for health care workers on May 6, which is designated at National Nurses Day. The Bronx native specifically thanked the nurses at Montefiore Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

“Hi, everyone. I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to staff, hospital workers, doctors and nurses at Montefiore Hospital for fighting the good fight,” she says in her first video. “Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed. We love you, we support you and please stay safe. Thank you.”

Lopez, 50, sent a similar message to the doctors at Presbyterian hospital, while also thanking all the first responders and health care workers in New York on a whole.

The singer also directed a special shout out to the workers at Mont Sinai hospital, who are “at the epicenter of this pandemic right now.”

“We love you,” Lopez said. “We are with you and we are so thankful for all that you are doing.”

For everyone else, Lopez urged they remain at home. “Please stay home for the next three weeks,” the singer said. “That’s what they’re asking us to do right now. We’ll all get through this together. I love you all.”

Lopez Advocates Staying At Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s not the first time JLo has asked people to stay home. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer asked people to remain indoors after she and fiance Alex Rodriguez were spotted going to the gym in Miami last month.

“We want you to please stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a joint statement. “We’re staying home to protect those on the front lines, the doctors, the nurses, and technicians that are working so hard to save lives at our hospitals.”

They had been granted special service to the gym, The New York Post reported.