How to Vote for Jonny West on ‘American Idol’ Season 18 Finale

Jonny West is a singer-songwriter from California who originally only auditioned for American Idol because his girlfriend, Margie Mays, was also auditioning and convinced him to try out beside her. He is one of seven contestants going into the season 18 finale and could become the next American Idol.

Voting live tonight is a big deal because whoever gets the most votes by the time voting closes, which will be around 9:15 p.m. ET, will be the season 18 winner of American Idol. If you think that should be Jonny, there are three different ways to cast your vote:

First, you can vote at American Idol‘s website. Second, viewers can text in their votes. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” To cast your vote for Jonny West, text “20” to 21523. Third, download American Idol‘s app and vote for Jonny by texting “20” when prompted.

You Can Vote For Jonny 10 Times Per Method

If you believe that Jonny West should be this year’s American Idol, then be sure to vote for him the maximum amount of times, not just once. You can split your votes between contestants, but you can also vote ten times per contestant per voting method.

Before the finale, Jonny told Billboard: “I have no argument to make. I’m so grateful for how far I have come and I am ready, win or not win, to go out and keep sharing and writing for anyone who wants to lend an ear.”

The judges have continuously told Jonny that they believe he has a career in the music industry ahead of him whether or not he wins the title.

The Season Finale is Star-Studded

Here’s what we know about the lineup for tonight:

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will be joined by the top 11 of the season to perform a medley of iconic Aretha Franklin songs.

Grammy Winner Lauren Daigle will be joined by the top five to perform her 3-times platinum hit “You Say.”

Rascall Flats and fan-favorite contestant Doug Kiker will perform “Bless the Broken Road.”

American Idol judge Luke Bryan will perform his newest single “One Margarita.”

Idol judge Katy Perry will perform her new single “Daisies” in its TV debut.

Idol judge Lionel Richie will be joined by previous contestants to perform “We Are the World” in the first TV performance of the song in 35 years. The song was written by Richie and Michael Jackson and released in 1985. Now, the song will be performed by Richie alongside Alejandro Aranda a.k.a. Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

The top seven finalists include the following contestants:

Arthur Gunn

Dillon James

Francisco Martin

Jonny West

Julia Gargano

Just Sam

Louis Knight

